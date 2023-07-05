Arsenal are ready to launch a bid for Southampton star Romeo Lavia after completing their Declan Rice deal, according to reports.

Who are Arsenal signing?

After weeks of protracted negotations, the Gunners are now set to sign Rice, just over a week after they initially agreed a fee in principle with West Ham.

Both Arsenal and the Irons compromised on a £105 million total price (£100m + £5m in add-ons), but much of the talks since then have been regarding payment structure.

In the last 24 hours, there has been an agreement for Arsenal to pay the initial £100m over a 24-month period, with Rice now set for a medical this week ahead of signing a long-term contract.

After that huge boost for manager Mikel Arteta, it is believed the north Londoners are also closing in on a deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, as transfer chief Edu gets to work on backing Arsenal this summer transfer window.

Both players look highly likely to join Kai Havertz at Arsenal, coming after the Germany international put pen to paper on a £65 million move from Chelsea.

This window's outlay could total well over £200 million, but according to reports in the last 48 hours, they certainly aren't done there.

Indeed, Southampton's Lavia is still firmly on their radar, with Arteta's side readying a bid for the 19-year-old who starred at St. Mary's Stadium last season.

That is according to The Times and journalist Tom Allnutt, who claim they're set to make a move for Lavia.

"Arsenal are ready to make a move for the Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia once the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United is completed," wrote Allnutt

"Arsenal want to continue their summer spending spree by bidding for Lavia, although they expect to face strong competition from Liverpool for the 19-year-old.

"Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in Lavia, with Southampton wanting £50 million for the Belgium player."

Who is Romeo Lavia?

Boasting the highest pass accuracy percentage of any Southampton regular, Lavia stood out as one of their best-performers per 90 according to WhoScored.

The Belgium international is one of huge potential, as already explained by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who admitted that he has been "very impressed" with Lavia's progress on the south coast.

"I am really impressed with what Roméo has done and is doing,” Guardiola said.

"We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not [get] enough minutes like he has in Southampton.”

Meanwhile, members of the press have called Lavia a "sensational midfielder", with journalist Sam Tighe even believing the teenager is a "shining star" of Southampton's relegated side.

"I watched every game Roméo Lavia played last season and he was absolutely incredible," explained Tighe.

"A shining star despite playing in terrible circumstances most of the time. Arsenal reportedly advancing on a deal...one to be very excited about."

The former City starlet played 29 league games last season, scoring once and picking up nine yellow cards.