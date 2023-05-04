Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has decided to target a central defender behind-the-scenes with Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi on the agenda.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

As the Gunners chase a first league title in nearly 20 years, with Arsenal still well in contention despite Man City's unstoppable resurgence recently, sporting director Edu is reportedly identifying targets for the summer window.

The north Londoners are said to be in the market for a central midfield star above all, at least according to recent reports. Indeed, West Ham star Declan Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo apparently feature highly in the club's thinking.

This is regardless of Jorginho's signing in January with the Emirates Stadium side actively looking to reinforce that key area. Elsewhere in the team, moves for attacking options further forward haven't been excluded, as Arsenal hold a serious interest in both Vitor Roque and Barcelona star Raphinha.

Now, as per a report from The Daily Mail and journalist Sami Mokbel, Arteta is personally looking to strengthen another position in the squad. The Spaniard has now decided to target a centre-back behind-the-scenes, placing one near the top of his summer transfer wishlist.

As such, Palace defender Guehi is a player attracting interest from Arsenal, and it is believed that the Eagles could be tempted by a £50 million offer for their star.

William Saliba's lower back injury has exposed Arsenal's lack of depth in the middle of defence, making the signing of reinforcements for the position one of their priorities for this summer.

What could Guehi bring to Arsenal?

As per WhoScored, the England international ranks in Palace's top two for clearances made and interceptions per 90 - all whilst being their most-selected Premier League player.

Having featured over more league minutes than anybody at Selhurst Park, Guehi has been a key player under both Patrick Vieira and Roy Hodgson over the 2022/2023 campaign.

The 22-year-old has also been praised as an 'absolute tank' and 'massive' by goalkeeper Josef Bursik, who said this on his former England Under-21 teammate:

"Easy, Marc Guehi. He’s an absolute tank. “It’s like having a brick wall in front of you, he’s massive.”

When asked who was the strongest player in that Under-21s side back in 2021, midfielder Conor Gallagher added:

"Definitely Marc. You can’t get round him and you can’t move him, so it’s definitely him.”

Arguably one of England's most exciting young defenders, he would be a stellar addition for Arteta.