Arsenal star William Saliba remains a doubt for their next Premier League game against West Ham this weekend, according to reports.

What's the latest Arsenal team news?

Mikel Arteta has just eight games remaining in the hunt for his side's first league title in nearly 20 years but close rivals Man City are hot on their tail. Indeed, the Gunners remain six points out in front of Pep Guardiola, but City crucially have a game in hand with the superior goal difference.

If the Blues win that match, the gap will be reduced to three, meaning Arsenal simply cannot afford to make any more slip-ups. City haven't finished a campaign with less than 80 points since 2017, so it's imperative for the north Londoners to keep pushing.

Arsenal have also had to cope without a few first-teamers in recent months with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mohamed Elneny, Eddie Nketiah and Saliba all currently out of action. The latter man's absence is perhaps Arsenal's biggest worry given just how imperative he has been to their title charge.

Now, sharing an update on Saliba's availability, The Daily Mail has shared a worry for Arteta ahead of Arsenal's crunch London derby clash against West Ham on Sunday.

Due to his back injury, sustained in their Europa League loss to Sporting CP last month, the France international has missed their last three matches and "remains a doubt" for this weekend. The nature of back problems means Arsenal are treating Saliba's fitness with precaution and are reluctant to put a timeframe on his return.

As such, the £40k-per-week centre-back could also be out for their trip to the London Stadium. However, there is some good news, as forward Nketiah may well make a return.

How important is Saliba to Arsenal?

There is no doubt Saliba's potential absence would come as a blow to Arsenal for this crucial last run-in.

As per WhoScored, before his injury, the 22-year-old played almost every minute of Arsenal's league campaign and stood out as a mainstay under Arteta - ranking in their top two for clearances made, aerial duels won and successful blocks per 90.

Saliba, called 'absolutely sensational' for his form this season by members of the media, is a colossal presence and elite ball-playing defender - having averaged an impressive 91% pass accuracy, which is more than any Arsenal regular with over two starts (WhoScored).

Having him back as soon as possible will undoubtedly be key but it appears Arsenal could have to cope without him again for West Ham.