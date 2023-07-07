Arsenal are in "early" talks over a potential move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as manager Mikel Arteta continues a squad revamp.

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

The Gunners have made serious moves this transfer window as they look to mount another serious Premier League title challenge next season.

Arsenal fell just short of eventual treble-winners Man City, who were near impossible to stop due to their imperious form, but Arteta and co certainly won't settle for regular Champions League qualification.

The north Londoners have instead bolstered their squad significantly in the past few weeks, confirming the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65 million deal.

“We’re excited to bring Kai to the club and great work by everyone to get this deal complete," said sporting director Edu.

"Kai is an exciting addition to our squad, who will bring great attacking quality and versatility.

“As an experienced 24-year-old, his signing represents another important step in strengthening our young core of talented players we have at Arsenal. We look forward to working with Kai.”

After weeks of negotiations, Arsenal have also finally sealed the £105 million signing of West Ham star Declan Rice, with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber following him this week.

With three major additions through the door, Arteta could be forgiven for briefly stopping to focus on offloading certain players. Thomas Partey, for instance, has been heavily linked with a departure to free up squad space.

However, Arsenal have been tipped to add further players to their roster, namely Southampton star Romeo Lavia who they are apparently in the mix for.

According to journalist Stefan Bienkowski, writing on Twitter, it is believed they're now in "early" talks over a move for Frimpong from Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old, who dazzled under Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso last season, is apparently of interest to Arsenal but Bienkowski also drops a word of caution.

"I’m told discussions between Arsenal and Leverkusen for Jeremie Frimpong are at a very early stage," said the reporter.

"Nothing concrete yet. The Bundesliga club would not let him go for less than €50m and will likely expect more."

Who is Jeremie Frimpong?

Frimpong seriously stood out as one of Leverkusen's star assets over the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season, finishing the campaign as their second-best performer by average match rating (WhoScored).

Boasting a brilliant 15 goal contributions in the German top flight alone (eight goals, seven assists), he is a huge threat from full-back, with the Dutchman ranking among their best for attempts at goal, key passes made and successful take-ons per 90 (WhoScored).

“At Leverkusen, he plays together with Moussa Diaby on the right side and together they form probably the fastest duo in the Bundesliga,” said journalist Dennis Melzer when asked about Frimpong.

“Leverkusen's attacking play is mostly via the right side. And although opponents try to focus their play on the two of them, Diaby and Frimpong regularly get through.

“Frimpong is also enormously dangerous in front of goal for a nominally ‘defensive’ player. You just have to look at his stats - eight goals in Bundesliga.”