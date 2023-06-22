Arsenal are "on the verge of agreeing" a deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber alongside Kai Havertz, according to journalist Chris Wheatley.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners currently have many plates spinning in north London, as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu prepare for what will be a crucial 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Arsenal are trying to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice, but having seen their most recent bids rejected for the player, a third attempt is in the pipeline for a top target.

Meanwhile, Havertz is thought to be joining Arteta's side, as a wide variety of reliable sources have confirmed as much in the last few days - including the likes of Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have apparently reached an agreement to sign the German for around £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons, but reporter Wheatley says they're closing in on another deal after him.

Indeed, writing for London World, the journalist claims that they're "on the verge of agreeing" a move to sign Timber alongside Havertz - with both men nearing moves to Arsenal.

Wheatley reports that they have agreed personal terms with the Netherlands international, who is "set to make a £35 million move" from Ajax.

He claims that, although this exact fee is still to be fully negotiated and ironed out, there is real confidence that a deal for Timber will be finalised "in the coming days".

Who is Jurrien Timber?

The 22-year-old has been a mainstay for Ajax under manager Maurice Steijn, playing more Eredivisie minutes last season than any other player in their squad (WhoScored).

Chipping in with two goals and two assists in that time, Timber also averaged a higher pass accuracy than all of his teammates (91.7%), making him a credible candidate for Arteta's fluid, attack-minded system.

Liverpool star and international teammate Virgil van Dijk has seriously endorsed the young defender, calling him a "great player" and "true professional" (via 90min).

“I wasn’t nearly as far along as he is now [at the same age],” Van Dijk said.

“I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional.

“He has so much potential. Hopefully he can develop further. Then it will be all right, I think.”

As Arsenal look to shore up and challenge for another league title, Timber may well be a fantastic addition, if they manage to get it done.