BBC journalist and football analyst Raj Chohan has shared why Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has been "suffering" due to summer signing Kai Havertz.

Arsenal 3-1 Man United

The Gunners sealed a crucial 3-1 win over Erik ten Hag's stumbling Man United side at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday; a result which lifts Arsenal back up the table after they dropped points the weekend prior.

Mikel Arteta's side failed to beat Fulham at home a fortnight ago, courtesy of a dramatic late equaliser from star Whites midfielder Joao Palhinha, who sealed a surprise 2-2 draw for the travelling side.

As Arsenal look to compete with Pep Guardiola's imperious Man City after their treble win last season, they need to be near-perfect. Sunday's result, after some brief scares, re-hands them some momentum heading into the international break.

Marcus Rashford had actually slotted United in front on 27 minutes, but it didn't take long for Arsenal to bite back with a goal of their own; coming from Gunners captain Martin Odegaard just 60 seconds later.

United thought they had wrestled back the lead through Alejandro Garnacho late in the second half, but his strike was ruled out through VAR after an offside check.

Arsenal summer signing Declan Rice, deep into added time on the 96th minute, finally gave the home side a last gasp lead through his deflected half volley; sending the home crown into raptures.

Gabriel Jesus secured all three points soon after with a 101st minute finish past Andre Onana; gifting Arteta a massive win to keep chase with City and West Ham at the top of the Premier League.

How does Havertz fit into Arsenal?

One player who attracted real criticism during the encounter, though, was Germany international and summer signing Havertz.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star still has zero goals or assists to his name over his opening four league games - despite costing around £65 million - and missed a phenomenal chance to rectify that yesterday.

Gary Neville, speaking on Sky Sports (via The Mail), slammed Havertz for making a "right mess" of the "big chance" right inside United's penalty area.

"Havertz, well, questions have been asked of him already very early in his Arsenal career but that was a great chance," said Neville.

"He has a swing at it and makes a right mess. That could have been a big moment for Kai Havertz, connecting with this crowd."

It's not exactly the finest start to his career in an Arsenal shirt, with BBC journalist Chohan even claiming that Martinelli has been "suffering" with Havertz recently for one key reason.

Indeed, Chohan claimed during the match on Sunday that the 24-year-old being deployed in a central left midfield role has been giving Martinelli a real nightmare.

"Zinchenko-Martinelli unreal combination," said the Football Analyst on X.

"Martinelli was suffering in the first 3 matches when it was Havertz LCM and an inferior technician at LB."

While the ex-Chelsea star is garnering plenty of critics at this moment, we believe there is still time for him to come good, especially going by Arteta's recent praise of the player in training.