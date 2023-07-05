Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has personally gone to great lengths to tempt West Ham star Declan Rice with a move, according to Jacob Steinberg.

Will Arsenal sign Declan Rice?

After nearly a week of further talks, following the agreement of a total £105 million fee (£100m + £5m in add-ons), both the Gunners and West Ham have finally reached a compromise on payment structure for the transfer of Rice.

Over what has felt like a very drawn-out transfer saga, Arsenal are at long last set to seal their top transfer target, with both transfer chief Edu and Arteta playing a big role. Fabrizio Romano, a world renowned transfer journalist, has even given his famous "here we go" to the signing on Twitter.

Rice will become the most expensive British transfer of all time, usurping the likes of Jack Grealish (Man City) and Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), in what is a big boost for Arsenal as they look to mount another title challenge.

The 24-year-old has previously spoken of his desire to win silverware, a goal which will have undoubtedly been a factor in him choosing Arsenal.

Speaking back in 2022, Rice revealed he is ready for a big move, claiming he can play at any level required.

"I feel like I am one of the established top players around the world," said Rice (via 90min).

"I am still young, but in terms of my playing ability and the way I’ve performed consistently, I see myself as an established player now who’s got good experience and can play at any level if required.

"All I can do is go out there and perform, regardless of the price tag. I just need to focus on playing well and performing at the best level I can.”

The Guardian's Steinberg, sharing further background on Arsenal's move for the England international, has dropped an interesting claim involving Arteta.

The journalist says Arsenal's manager has personally "gone to great lengths" in a bid to tempt Rice with a move to north London, with the Spaniard believing his physicality and leadership can gift his side a better chance of winning the league.

What's been said about Declan Rice?

The former Chelsea academy star stood out as West Ham's best-performer by average match rating, all while making more interceptions per 90 than any player in their squad (WhoScored).

Called "world class" by members of the media, former Hammers defender Matthew Upson also recently professed his great admiration for Rice.

"I really enjoyed working with him," Upson told BBC Sport.

"He was so receptive. He had the ability to take criticism or feedback. It didn't deter him. He took it all in such a positive way and had the intelligence to absorb the information and add it to his game, which is a real skill.

"Declan was already at a super high level when I worked with him in terms of what he was capable of. You could see the ability he had in his character to be at the top of the game.

That is him. Nobody has added that or given it to him. That is just Declan. That is his star quality."