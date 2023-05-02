Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to urge his side to make an official move for Premier League midfielder Declan Rice at the end of this season.

What's the latest on Rice to Arsenal?

The 24-year-old is on the agenda of Arsenal heading into this summer transfer window as sporting director Edu and the board identify targets for next season.

Indeed, Rice has been a key player for West Ham and David Moyes again this season, but reports suggest he could be on the way out and north London is a very realistic destination.

Arsenal apparently have a desire to sign the England international as they look to shore up their central midfield options, even despite the signing of former Chelsea star Jorginho in January.

As well as Rice, it is believed that Brighton midfield ace Moises Caicedo is also in Arsenal's thinking, yet the former is their apparent top target for the position.

The Irons mainstay has made no secret of his desire to play at the highest level and win trophies, saying this in an interview with Gary Neville (via talkSPORT):

"If you haven’t got that ambition as a footballer, why are you playing? They are the best moments of your life winning those trophies. “I have thought about it before, what would those days be like lifting that trophy? The day of it, the night out after. I definitely want to have those experiences of winning trophies and being the best I can be.”

In terms of his possible move to Arsenal, a report by The Daily Mirror has shared an update on the matter, with Arteta personally set to demand his side make an official move for Rice as soon as the season ends.

It is claimed that the Spaniard believes he can tempt Rice into joining, and is even growing increasingly confident they can secure his signature despite a faltering title bid.

Arteta apparently wants talks with the Hammers star who is keen to stay in London and interested in a move to the Emirates.

What could Rice bring to Arsenal?

Moyes' pivotal player has again played a crucial role for West Ham - standing out as their best-performing player by average match rating with no other teammate featuring over more league minutes (WhoScored).

Called 'utterly sensational' by members of the media, he could be exactly the kind of tenacius, robust midfield man to add real steel to Arteta's midfield.

He's also averaged more interceptions per 90 and a higher pass accuracy than any other West Ham player (WhoScored) - leaving little mystery as to why Arteta really wants him at Arsenal.