There is a possibility of Arsenal "revisiting talks" to sign Brighton star Moises Caicedo this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners are currently seeking to reinforce their central midfield area, and it seems like a major priority for manager Mikel Arteta. West Ham star Declan Rice, who has been subject to a rejected opening bid from Arsenal, is firmly in their thinking.

Meanwhile, as his Man City contract runs down, treble-winning captain and Germany international veteran Ilkay Gundogan is also a player attracting interest from sporting director Edu.

Caicedo, who starred for Brighton over the 2022/2023 Premier League season, was being heavily courted by Arsenal in January with the player even releasing a statement of his intention to leave the Amex.

The 21-year-old instead went on to pen a new deal at Brighton, putting them in a strong position this summer transfer window as big clubs, including Chelsea, register a real interest.

Arsenal have also been tipped to re-launch a move for Caicedo, with reporter Jones saying they could do exactly that in a column for GiveMeSport.

The journalist, when discussing their transfer targets, claimed Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan are early targets for the centre-back area too - with Torino's Perr Schurrs also one to watch.

Expanding further, Jones claims there is a real "possiblity" of Arsenal "revisiting talks" to sign Caicedo as well, even despite their push to sign Rice from West Ham.

Who is Moises Caicedo?

Averaging more tackles and interceptions per 90 than any other Brighton player last season, it's safe to say the South American ace has marked himself out as a real defensive midfield gem.

He is also revered in his homeland, with Ecuadorian critics seeing him as their nation's "crown jewel" and great hope for a new era of football nationally.

Enrico Castro-Montes, a football historian of Ecuador, went into great detail on Caicedo's potential in an interview with Het Niuewsblad (via Sport Witness).

Castro-Montes even said he has been described as a cross between N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba

"Caicedo covers the whole field. He is much more eye-catching," said the historian.

“There will be a lot of pressure on Caicedo’s shoulders. His nickname in Ecuador is ‘La Joya’, the jewel. In his own country, he is really seen as the crown jewel of a new generation.

“Caicedo really has everything to become the best Ecuadorian footballer of all time. I think that off the ball, he is indeed somewhat reminiscent of Kante, but on the ball, he resembles Paul Pogba with his flair and his technique.

“That’s also how they describe him in Ecuador: a cross between Kanté and Pogba.”