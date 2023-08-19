Arsenal have set their sights on a capable alternative to the injured Jurrien Timber as talkSPORT share news on Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard.

Who will Arsenal sign?

Mikel Arteta has been backed with a transfer kitty over £200 million so far, having sealed deals for goalkeeper David Raya, club-record signing Declan Rice, Germany international Kai Havertz and Timber.

The latter star was set to provide Arteta with versatility on the right-flank as an inverted full-back option, but a hammer injury blow to his ACL means Timber may well be sidelined for the majority of 2023/2024.

The Netherlands ace sustained the injury during Arsenal's opening league match of the new campaign against Nottingham Forest last weekend, and Arteta has hinted they could look to the transfer market for cover.

"It’s a huge blow, especially for him having just joined the club to have the injury that he has is a huge disappointment for him," Arteta said on Timber at his most recent media conference.

"It’s true that he was giving us very different things in terms of what we could do on both sides, but again, these things happen, and we have to be prepared for that.

"We are always open and we have to always be open to react if something happens, not only with an injury but with the market as well and that’s what we are doing."

As a result, Arsenal have been linked with alternative options in light of the Timber blow, including Man City's Joao Cancelo, though he now looks far more likely to be joining Barcelona.

Pavard, who was omitted from the Bayern Munich starting eleven for Harry Kane's first Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen on Friday, is now a player they could turn to.

The France international was a member of Les Bleus' World Cup-winning squad in 2018, and talkSPORT claim Arsenal are eyeing a late move for him.

According to the broadcaster, and their journalist Alex Crook, Arsenal are considering a move for Pavard who is "desperate" to quit Bayern before deadline day.

Pavard appeals to Arteta personally, with the defender able to play both a full-back and right-sided central defensive role. Kyle Walker-Peters is another name to look out for, but Southampton are under no pressure to him go after the fire sales of James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia.

How good is Benjamin Pavard?

The 27-year-old ranked among Bayern's top two for tackles made, successful clearances and interceptions per 90 last season, all while scoring four goals and registering an assist further forward (WhoScored).

Pavard has also been praised by former Chelsea boss and current Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, who called the defender "underrated" and a "top team player".

“He is an underrated player“, Tuchel said in a post-match press conference.

“He can adapt to the highest level and he defends rigorously. He is a top team player, he immediately had my confidence and proved to me that I had been right.”

Depending on price, he could come in as a very astute alternative to Timber, though it will be interesting to see how Pavard's role could change once the former returns to full fitness.