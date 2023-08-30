A report from Spain has shared some news on Arsenal and their possible late move for ex-Man City and current Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta's side have enjoyed a solid albeit fairly underwhelming start to the new Premier League season as they look to contend with high-flying Man City for the English title yet again.

Arsenal have spent over £200 million on a plethora of new additions this summer, coming in the form of Germany international Kai Havertz, defender Jurrien Timber, goalkeeper David Raya and club-record capture Declan Rice.

However, an ACL injury to Timber, sustained in Arsenal's opening match of the season at home to Nottingham Forest, means the Gunners could have to dip back into the market late on for a possible replacement.

“It is a huge blow. Especially for him after just joining the club. We recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing to the team was evident,” Arteta said recently.

“We have to assess now what the options are, what the best way is to get the best out of the players we have. As I said, my biggest challenge now is to get the best out of the players we have.

“I cannot control anything that is not here. And we are always open and we have to be open and react if something happens, not only with an injury but with the market as well – and that’s what we are doing.”

There have been a few defenders linked in the past two weeks with replacing Timber, including Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda and Barca's Garcia.

The latter player, who once featured fairly regularly under Pep Guardiola at Man City, is a defender who Arteta knows well from his time as assistant coach at Eastlands.

Garcia has been tipped as a possible option for Arsenal in the latter stages of this transfer window, as explained by Spanish news site Mundo Deportivo, who have an update on the situation.

The 22-year-old is seen by Arteta's side a potential stand-in for Timber, and it is apparently Arsenal's boss who would be the "main supporter" behind Garcia's transfer.

However, La Liga side Girona are also interested, with the north Londoners facing late competition for Garcia's signature.

"In addition to Girona's interest, Eric Garcia has also been linked with a possible move to Arsenal," Mundo wrote.

"The 'Gunner' team is looking for a replacement for the injured Jurrien Timber and the name of the Barça defender is on the list of candidates.

"Coach Mikel Arteta knows him well from his joint stage at Manchester City and would be the main supporter of his return to the Premier League"

What's been said about Eric Garcia?

The Spaniard has showcased his quality at various points, with Barca boss Xavi even calling him "extraordinary" and a "role model" of a player.

"Eric is extraordinary," said Xavi to the media late last year.

"I value him a lot, he is important to us. He plays in a very complicated position because, at Barca, a centre-back is always exposed. But he is a role model in the dressing room and we value him a lot."