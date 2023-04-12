Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, currently on loan at Reims, 'does not plan' to extend his contract as European clubs chase his signature.

What's the latest Arsenal exit news?

As the Premier League title hopefuls chase a long-awaited league crown, with their last one coming nearly 20 years ago, some players just haven't been able to get their fair share of action.

Mikel Arteta has his favourites when it comes to the starting XI week-in, week-out - leaving some squad players potentially yearning for more minutes whilst being linked with possible moves away.

Indeed, the likes of Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe for instance are consistently mentioned as possible candidates for the chopping block. Meanwhile, on-loan aces like Balogun, who is currently dazzling in Ligue 1, could also depart north London.

According to reliable journalist David Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, Arsenal face a dilemma when it comes to Balogun as the 21-year-old wants to continue operating as a first-choice striker and would like nothing more than to do that under Arteta.

However, the club also cannot guarantee Balogun his wish with both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah above him in the pecking order. As such, given the situation, he 'does not plan' to extend his contract, which is currently set to expire in little over two years.

This comes as top European clubs, like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig, are 'in pursuit' of the player.

Balogun is said to be 'tempted' by such opportunities' and Arsenal now have to decide whether they sell this summer or allow him to enter the last 24 months of his deal.

Arsenal's next Balogun move?

The Englishman has been quite simply scintillating for Reims this season, giving Arsenal a real dilemma as to what they'll do with him next.

As per WhoScored, the starlet has netted a brilliant 18 goals and two assists in 26 league starts this season - standing out as their most potent threat going forward.

Beyond his goal record, Balogun also attempts a relentless 3.3 shots per game - more than both Jesus and Nketiah in England (WhoScored).

Called 'unbelievable' by Reims boss Will Still, surely Arteta must consider implementing Balogun into the first team next season. Defender William Saliba, for instance, stands out as a real example of somebody who can make an instant impact back from their loan spell.

The future of this highly promising forward could well be one of the talking points of this summer.