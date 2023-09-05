Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has been criticised by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville despite getting on the scoresheet during their 3-1 win over Man United.

Arsenal 3-1 Man United

The Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta survived a few brief scares to clinch a deserved victory over United prior to the international break.

Goals from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Marcus Rashford's early opening goal, while Red Devils youngster Alejandro Garnacho's late strike was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Arteta, commenting after Arsenal's win at the Emirates, says his side fully deserved all three points after bouncing back.

"I love the mentality of the team, the determination, the eagerness to win,” Arteta said.

“The team was very dominant and deserved to win the game, but the margins with this team are so small and it could have gone in a different way.”

While the likes of Kai Havertz came under fire for their performances, it was a brilliant display all-round, but Sky pundit Neville believes that Jesus in particular still has things to work on.

The former Man United defender, speaking to Sky (via Football Daily), says that the Brazil international needs to be working on his presence inside the area rather than being "everywhere".

"I'd still put Jesus in front of Nketiah," said Neville.

"Purely for his experience. For me, in the last 10 games of last season, I would've wanted Jesus to be a little bit more disciplined and be in the positions on the pitch where it matters.

"In the six yard box, where those balls are flashing across, from the full-backs, from White, Zinchenko, from Saka and Martinelli, he sometimes everywhere where you don't want him.

"He's everywhere, Jesus, that's the positive of him, but it's also something potentially which could be a negative. Particularly when you're playing as a deep-lying team, and you just need him to stay and be patient in the lines."

How good is Gabriel Jesus?

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus

The former Man City star actually ranked as one of Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 in the Premier League last season, according to WhoScored.

During that time, Jesus scored 11 goals and assisted six others; attempting more shots at goal per 90 in the final third than any other Arsenal player (WhoScored).

The South American also ranked joint-top with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka for completed take-ons per 90, with the stats suggesting he is a key, key player for Arteta.

Arteta, commenting after Jesus ended an Arsenal goal-drought last term, praised the player's unwavering desire.

"We were all clapping for him," said Arteta.

"He’s been working so hard for the last four or five months with a lot of support from the team and the staff.

“Today he deserved the chance to start. He grabbed the opportunity with a lot of conviction and with two goals.

“First of all the players have to feel trust, that we trust them. They need to feel that confidence.

“The players have to have the chance and they need to be preparing to perform in the right way to have the chance like Rob did and to actually perform.

“The way they live, the way they challenge themselves is exceptional."