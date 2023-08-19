A report has shed light on Arsenal and their plans to cover for the injured Jurrien Timber, with news emerging on Man City defender Joao Cancelo.

The north Londoners have already sealed deals for goalkeeper David Raya, club-record signing Declan Rice, forward Kai Haverz and the aforementioned Timber - but an injury to the latter man could force them to dip back into the market.

Timber, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Arsenal's opening game of the Premier League season last weekend, requires surgery and could even be out for around seven months.

The news comes as a hammer blow for manager Mikel Arteta who was set to benefit from the Dutch defender's real versatility as an inverted full-back, but it's now back to the drawing board for Arsenal's manager.

Arteta, in light of Timber's injury, has hinted to the press that his side could indeed look to the transfer market in search of a solution.

"It’s a huge blow, especially for him having just joined the club to have the injury that he has is a huge disappointment for him," Arteta said on Timber at his most recent media conference.

"It’s true that he was giving us very different things in terms of what we could do on both sides, but again, these things happen, and we have to be prepared for that.

"We are always open and we have to always be open to react if something happens, not only with an injury but with the market as well and that’s what we are doing."

Before the signing of Timber, City's Cancelo was heavily linked as a target for the full-back role, with reports previously suggesting that Arteta is a big admirer of the player.

Now, a fresh report has shed light on the situation as La Liga champions Barcelona chase a deal for the Portugal international.

Indeed, 90min claim "Arsenal have also now opened negotiations" for Cancelo, holding talks with the player's representatives, in a bid to beat Barca to his signing.

It is believed Arsenal "pose a threat" to Barca's transfer plans around Cancelo and this does indeed come following the Timber blow, as Arteta's men could "go back into the market" to find cover.

Any transfer for the City defender would be a loan, but Pep Guardiola and co are pushing for a mandatory buy clause of around £51 million to be inserted into the deal.

The 29-year-old was once a mainstay and key player for Guardiola at Eastlands, having played a pivotal role during their 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 title-winning campaigns.

City legend Paul Dickov once called Cancelo one of the best full-backs in world football whilst lauding his "unique" style.

"He’s been outstanding. He’s assisting and scoring goals himself and for me he’s the best full-back, in terms of creating stuff, and how important he is to the team,” Dickov said.

"We’ve got some of the best players in the world in their positions and to not be relying on one player is remarkable. With the ability to finish too, that's unique."