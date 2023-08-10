Journalist Rudy Galetti has shared news on Arsenal and their links to high-earning Man City defender Joao Cancelo, who is also a target for Barcelona.

Who will Arsenal sign next?

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, after drawn out talks with the Bees over a deal, is next on the list to join Arsenal after both sides agreed a season-long loan deal with the option to buy.

Indeed, sporting director Edu Gaspar appears to have struck a fantastic agreement for the north Londoners, as manager Mikel Arteta will be getting his hands on a brilliant shot-stopper for an initial £3 million loan fee.

Arsenal's option to buy at the end of the new season is rumoured to be set at £27 million, which comes as a big coup for the club, with Raya joining winger Kai Havertz, defender Jurrien Timber and club-record signing Declan Rice.

The Gunners' total window outlay exceeds £200 million, and they may need to balance the books if any other new signings are on the agenda before September 1.

Folarin Balogun, who continues to attract interest from the likes of Inter Milan and Monaco, comes as one potentially high-profile departure while Nicolas Pepe is thought to have agreed a move to Turkey.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal do generate enough money through player sales to go back into the market, with there being a belief they're still keen on Cancelo from Man City.

That is according to journalist Galetti, who has shared an update on the £250,000-per-week defender.

The reporter claims Arsenal are still keen on Cancelo, with Barcelona putting the player at the very top of their transfer wishlist for Xavi.

However, if they're to move for the former Bayern Munich loanee, Arsenal will need to offload players first - otherwise we can consider their summer business "done".

"On paper, Arsenal are still interested in him," wrote Galetti for Tribal Football.

"But, without important exits in that role, the incoming market of the Gunners - apart from the goalkeeper issue - has to be considered completed. Barcelona, at the same time, remain attentive to the Portuguese player: the Spanish club put Joao at the top of the list as a new possible right-back, as Xavi appreciates him a lot."

What's been said about Joao Cancelo?

The 29-year-old was once an untouchable member of Pep Guardiola's starting eleven at City, having played a key role in multiple title wins.

Eastlands legend Paul Dickov, speaking back in 2021 during the peak years of Cancelo's career at the club, called him the "best full back" in world football.

"He’s been outstanding. He’s assisting and scoring goals himself and for me he’s the best full-back, in terms of creating stuff, and how important he is to the team,” Dickov said.

"We’ve got some of the best players in the world in their positions and to not be relying on one player is remarkable. With the ability to finish too, that's unique."

If Arsenal were to move for the right-back, depending on outgoings, Arteta could potentially help to reignite that past form - though it remains to be seen if they'll step up their interest.