A report shared the latest on Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney and his potential exit as Newcastle United attempt to sign the defender.

Who will leave Arsenal?

The Gunners have sealed a plethora of marquee deals this summer as manager Mikel Arteta is backed with serious funds.

Indeed, Arsenal have spent north of £200 million on new signings this transfer window, coming in the form of Germany international winger Kai Havertz, defender Jurrien Timber, goalkeeper David Raya and club-record signing Declan Rice.

Raya was the most recent arrival on a season-long loan with the option to buy next summer for around £27 million, with Arsenal paying an initial loan fee of around £3 million.

Sporting director Edu, speaking to the club's official website, heralded the signing of Raya who will come in to provide competition for current number one Aaron Ramsdale.

“We welcome David to us on a season-long loan from Brentford," said Edu.

"David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League. With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions.”

In wake of these high-profile arrivals, it is now Arsenal's task to balance the books with player sales, and there are a fair few who could make way before September 1.

Indeed, striker Folarin Balogun continues to attract major interest, while winger Nicolas Pepe and left-back Nunon Tavares are others on the chopping block.

Tierney has also been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United, and despite Arteta saying the defender is in his "plans" late last month, it appears he may have performed a U-turn.

As per Football Insider, Tierney is "nearing the Arsenal exit" and is keen to go somewhere he can play regular football - coming as both Newcastle and Real Sociedad make contact for his signing.

The Scotland international, who featured 27 times in the league last term, but mostly from the bench, is wanted by both Sociedad and the Magpies.

However, Arsenal are keen to do a permanent deal for Tierney's sale, while the aforementioned two clubs have enquired over a possible loan move.

Newcastle continue to explore a deal for the former Celtic left-back who has three years left on his contract. Tierney has found consistent starting places hard to come by since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City last summer.

What's been said about Kieran Tierney?

Over his best Arsenal campaign during the 2020/2021 season, Tierney managed 27 league appearances with 26 of them being full starts.

The 26-year-old chalked up a goal and three assists in that time as a regular member of Arteta's starting eleven, with Arsenal's manager having lavished Tierney with praise for his performances.

"I am really looking forward to working with him and giving him the opportunity to play," Arteta said on Tierney ahead of the 20/21 campaign.

"His attitude, his commitment, his willingness it’s incredible. I think he’s going to bring something special to us."

Interested clubs like Newcastle could get their hands on a more-than capable full-back option, but it remains to be seen what kind of deal Arsenal will sanction following Timber's recent injury.