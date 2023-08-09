Arsenal winger Marquinhos is set for a medical at FC Nantes as the Gunners agree to a season-long loan without the option to buy, according to reports.

Who is leaving Arsenal?

So far, only a few players have departed the north London club, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari and long-serving midfielder Granit Xhaka standing out as the most noteworthy.

Mikel Arteta is in full preparation ahead of the new season, and after beating last season's treble-winners Man City in the Community Shield final on Sunday, they will be in good spirits.

Arsenal have attempted to back their manager with significant incomings this transfer window, having sealed deals for winger Kai Havertz, defender Jurrien Timber and central midfield star Declan Rice.

The aforementioned trio cost north of £200 million in a real statement of intent from Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar, but to free up squad space and more funds, certain players will need to make way.

Brentford's David Raya, who could come in to replace Matt Turner, is also closing in on a move to Arsenal as the club seek to provide competition for current number one Aaron Ramsdale.

In terms of more outgoings, the likes of Folarin Balogun and Nicolas Pepe continue to be linked with moves away, and the former will command a £50 million price tag.

Marquinhos, who found game time difficult to come by last season, is apparently nearing the exit door as Ligue 1 side FC Nantes close in on a temporary deal.

That is according to newspaper L'Equipe, via Get French Football News, who say both Arsenal and Nantes have agreed to a season-long loan without an option to buy for the 20-year-old.

The attacker has featured regularly in Arsenal pre-season, even grabbing an assist against the MLS all-stars, but it appears Arsenal believe a loan move away is best for his development this campaign.

The transfer could happen very quickly, as L'Equipe say Marquinhos' medical at Nantes will happen imminently.

Little is said after that in regards to a loan fee, the wage split or other factors concerning the temporary move.

Who is Marquinhos?

The South American starlet was signed from Sao Paulo on a long-term Arsenal contract last summer.

"We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo," said Edu in 2022.

"As Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while. At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future. We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us.”

Marquinhos has represented Brazil at Under-16 and Under-17 level, with Arteta praising him as a "very popular" member of the squad.

Arsenal's boss said:

“He’s very popular, with no English, just with his smile and attitude. He has earned the respect and admiration of everybody here.

“It was a big step for him because he hasn’t played enough minutes with us but we were willing to give him the opportunity. I think he deserved it, I think he took it really well and he’s a player that needs to keep developing and in order to do that we need to give him opportunities.”