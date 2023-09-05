Arsenal star Kai Havertz has received waves of criticism for his performances at the Emirates Stadium so far, with Piers Morgan now having his say.

Arsenal 3-1 Man United

Mikel Arteta's side most recently put their shock 2-2 draw at home to Fulham behind them with a 3-1 victory over Man United in north London.

Goals from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus were enough to cancel out an opener from Marcus Rashford, with Alejandro Garnacho also having a goal ruled out late on for the away side.

The win takes Arsenal up to fifth, level on points with West Ham, Liverpool and Tottenham near the top of the Premier League, but one player who has came under fire is Havertz for his display.

The Germany international missed a guilt-edged chance to score his first Arsenal goal since signing from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, making a "right mess" of his lines inside the United penalty area.

Gary Neville, speaking to Sky (via The Mail) during the encounter, said it was a bad, bad miss.

"Havertz, well, questions have been asked of him already very early in his Arsenal career but that was a great chance," said Neville.

"He has a swing at it and makes a right mess. That could have been a big moment for Kai Havertz, connecting with this crowd."

The former Bayer Leverkusen star is yet to register a single goal or assist for the Gunners, a fact not lost on Morgan, who took criticised Havertz during his outing against Erik ten Hag's side.

The journalist, taking to X, says he has an "ongoing bemusement" with the winger and how he has been playing lately.

Morgan said: "My joy at Declan Rice’s purring performance is tempered by an ongoing bemusement about what Kai Havertz is doing out there."

Havertz will next have a chance to prove his worth in an Arsenal shirt when they take on Everton at Goodison Park, following the international break.

What's been said about Kai Havertz?

Finishing last season as Chelsea's top goalscorer in the league with just seven goals, the towering 6 foot 4 Havertz hasn't exactly been pulling up trees in the top flight lately.

His £65 million signing came under question, perhaps most notably from former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor.

"I don't understand that transfer its very strange,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“Arsenal haven’t learned their lesson with transfers, Kai Havertz is not a clinical striker.

“He is not an out and out number nine, which what Arsenal need as they currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah but require an upgrade on them.

“Havertz hasn’t got that finishing instinct, so it is very strange from Arsenal if they are going to give £50-£60million to Chelsea, so they can then sign a player that the Gunners want in Moises Caicedo.

“It would be a wrong deal for the Gunners, and I am sure that their fans would agree.”

However, Havertz has been praised by Arteta for his attitude and application on the training ground, where he shows his "quality" on a daily basis, according to the Arsenal boss.