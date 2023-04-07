Arsenal have now commenced talks over a new deal for winger Reiss Nelson as the league leaders look to fend off European suitors.

Who could leave Arsenal this summer?

Mikel Arteta's side are currently in pole position to clinch their first Premier League title in 20 years and things could not look rosier for the north Londoners at this present moment.

Eight points clear of closest rivals Manchester City, the prospect of silverware is a distinct one for supporters as Arteta shapes his team into real winners. Of course, given the quality and size of their squad now, some players have been forced to play more of a bit-part role.

The likes of Rob Holding and Emile Smith Rowe have been linked with moves away from the club, while Nelson's current deal is set to expire this summer as things stand.

The former England Under-21 international has been used sparingly overall, with a combination of injury problems and competition for places seriously hindering his level of game time.

Nelson has contributed effectively when called upon though, scoring a brace and assisting one other during Arsenal's 5-0 home win over Nottingham Forest late last year.

More recently, the 23-year-old notched a crucial goal and assist to help Arteta overcome Bournemouth 3-2 at the Emirates - resulting in his inclusion in every matchday squad since.

Now, as per reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano, Nelson is set to be rewarded with fresh terms - coming as his contract is slowly winding down and sides from Europe are eyeing a move.

The journalist explained (via Twitter):

"Understand negotiations are currently underway between Arsenal and Reiss Nelson representatives for a contract extension. Current deal expires in June. Arteta would be happy to keep Reiss, while more European clubs are showing interest in potential free transfer."

Should Arsenal keep Nelson?

The forward has arguably done what he's needed to do when given the nod by Arteta, and his contribution against Bournemouth may well prove crucial in Arsenal's hunt for the title.

Arteta seems in no doubt that he is an important player, recently stating to the media:

“I always saw the potential. “The talent and the desire for him to do it, but he’s at a different level right now. I think emotionally, the experiences that he had helped him. "He’s been training really good and it’s a good lesson for me and for the coaches that we need him and that he can be really important for the team."

Indeed, going by Arteta's comments, it appears Arsenal supporters could be seeing a lot more of the starlet if they can agree on fresh terms.