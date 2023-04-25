Arsenal transfer target Wilfried Zaha would "jump" at the chance to join Mikel Arteta's title-chasers, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The north Londoners face an absolutely crucial task this week - getting a result at high-flying Manchester City as both sides chase a coveted Premier League crown.

City have been on a real roll of late, last losing a game in early February and remaining unbeaten in all competitions since that 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Arteta's side, meanwhile, have been dropping points at a worrying rate recently - drawing at Liverpool, West Ham and at home to Southampton.

It's set to be an exciting end of season run but Arsenal quite simply have to avoid defeat at Eastlands on Wednesday. Off the field, sporting director Edu has already identified transfer targets for next campaign in an attempt to maintain Arsenal's place among England's elite.

The likes of Declan Rice, who is reliably thought to be eager to join Arsenal, is up at the top of Edu's list with the Gunners apparently in pole position for his summer signing.

Meanwhile, a forward could also be targeted, with Arsenal taking a keen interest in Brazil international Vitor Roque recently. Zaha, who is attracting interest due to his contract situation, has been mooted as a player who could join Arsenal as well.

Now, speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter O'Rourke claims the Ivory Coast forward could be tempted to join them this summer - citing his soon-to-be free agent status as making this move very possible.

He explained:

"I'm sure Wilfried Zaha would jump at the opportunity of going to Arsenal. There's been previous opportunities where he possibly could have moved to the Emirates, but the move didn't happen. He's a free agent in the summer, so obviously, that will make him more attractive to his potential suitors that they don't have to pay a transfer fee as well."

Should Arsenal sign Zaha?

Zaha has been a star at Palace for the last few seasons, continuing that form this campaign as one of their highest-rated performers and best offensive players (WhoScored).

Indeed, the 30-year-old has registered more attempts at goal and successful take-ons per 90 than any other Eagles star this campaign - marking him out as a very potent threat in front of goal (WhoScored).

The 'incredible' player also boasts eight goal contributions this season (six goals and two assists), having the potential to really strengthen Arteta's ranks.