Arsenal will have to accept taking a "major hit" financially on winger Nicolas Pepe as he becomes open to a Saudi Arabia move this summer, according to reports.

Who could leave Arsenal this summer?

After missing out on a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, it is the task of manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu to revamp the squad as this transfer window officially opens.

Of the players who could come in, the likes of West Ham star Declan Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo have been heavily linked, with the Gunners also searching for a new right-back.

However, to make room for these potential additions, certain fringe players must be offloaded as Arsenal look to operate within their means and abide by FFP regulations.

There are a few nominations for the exit door, perhaps most notably Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Folarin Balogun and long-serving star Granit Xhaka (Goal).

January signing Jorginho has also been linked with a return to Italy, just six months after Arsenal signed him from Chelsea, and this could be the last summer for club-record signing Pepe.

According to reliable journalist Chris Wheatley, writing for 3 Added Minutes, the Ivory Coast international is "open" to leaving Arsenal and moving to Saudi Arabia - coming as the north Londoners deem him surplus-to-requirements alongside Cedric Soares.

However, given Pepe has just one year remaining on his contract, Arsenal will have to take a "major hit" financially on the £72.5 million they paid for his services in 2019.

Who is Nicolas Pepe?

Scoring six goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances on loan at Nice last season, Pepe actually impressed in parts going by his attacking statistics.

According to WhoScored, the winger averaged more completed take-ons per 90 than any other player in the Nice squad, all while ranking in their top two for attempts at goal and key passes completed in the final third.

The £140,000-per-week player was even praised by Arteta for his attitude in 2022.

"Obviously he’s not responsible for the price a club paid for him," said Arsenal's manager to the media.

"He’s tried everything. His attitude has been just phenomenal. I think you have to meet the person because you have to love him for the way he is."

Despite this, though, it appears Pepe's time in north London could well be coming to an end - and it's perhaps a regrettable signing overall for the Arsenal board.