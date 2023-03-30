Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has shared a definitive update on the future of Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe amid his current loan spell at Nice.

Who could leave Arsenal this summer?

There are currently a few players who could depart north London this summer as Mikel Arteta's current crop chase a long-awaited Premier League title.

The Gunners are sitting eight points clear of league champions Man City, and as things stand, they're on course to win a first domestic crown in nearly 20 years. It appears Arteta has now found that perfect balance in his squad after years of building. Some names, however, find themselves on the periphery of the Spaniard's plans.

Nuno Tavares, after his 21/22 debut season at Arsenal, could leave this summer and is currently out on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille. Meanwhile, the likes of Kieran Tierney, Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding have also been mentioned as potential candidates to depart the Emirates Stadium.

Alongside the aforementioned players, Arsenal winger Pepe, who is currently on a temporary deal at Nice, is firmly up for the chopping block as Sheth drops an update on the 27-year-old.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the Sky journalist claims Arteta has 'made it clear' that Pepe is no longer in his plans moving forward. Sheth explained:

"I don't even think the form of those players [Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli] is going to have an impact at all because I think Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he's not in his plans." "He wasn't a Mikel Arteta signing, remember. This was a signing made by Unai Emery and Emery has since said he actually wanted to sign Wilfried Zaha, but the club decided that they were going to go for Nicolas Pépé — maybe because of his attributes and maybe because of his age as well."

Should Pepe leave Arsenal?

Since signing for the club from Lille in a club-record £72 million move back in 2019, Pepe has struggled for consistency despite being called 'fantastic' at points by Arsenal legends like Robin van Persie.

Over his appearances last season, the £140,000-per-week ace managed just a goal and two assists over 20 league cameos as Pepe couldn't exactly kickstart a purple patch of form. Arsenal ultimately missed out on a top four finish that year with Arteta arguably needing more from such an expensive club acquisition.

This season, however, the Ivorian has dazzled on loan at Nice as he looks to reinvigorate his career - averaging more attempts and successful take-ons per 90 than any other player in Didier Digard's squad, all while scoring six goals (WhoScored).

It may well be best for all parties to go their separate ways with Pepe clearly shining back in France, and Edu will be hoping that will drive up his market value ahead of a potential permanent sale this summer.