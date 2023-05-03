Arsenal are planning a 'surprise' move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto as the north Londoners begin to identify summer transfer targets.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners face what could be a pivotal next window as they look to keep pace with England's elite and cement their status as one of the Premier League's best sides.

Arsenal are still well and truly contending for their first domestic crown in 20 years, despite close rivals Man City having two games in hand on them, with Tuesday night's win against Chelsea going a long, long way.

Thinking beyond this campaign, it is absolutely imperative that the club don't rest on their laurels, and bolstering key positions will be crucial.

Sporting director Edu is reliably thought to be prioritising the signing of a central midfield star, regardless of bringing in Jorginho earlier this year, with Brighton star Moises Caicedo and West Ham's Declan Rice seen as major targets.

Meanwhile, the club are also thought to be interested in a deal for South American sensation Vitor Roque and sporadic links remain to Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Now, as per Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Arsenal have another target in their sights and are plotting a 'surprise' move for Neto.

The swoop could be deemed a shock due to his limited impact over the last two seasons, with the 23-year-old currently recovering from yet another long term injury.

Arsenal, though, are in the market for a back-up winger to Bukayo Saka and Neto fits the bill for them. The club, as a result, are considering a return for the former Lazio ace who has been dubbed a long term target.

What could Neto bring to Arsenal?

The Portuguese's injury history will be of great concern with Neto missing a plethora of games from the end of the 2020/2021 season to now.

Neto also only scored one goal all season last year and is yet to register a goal or assist in 17 appearances this campaign, as per WhoScored.

Jamie Carragher said recently that he was once a 'superstar player', but that doesn't appear to be the case at this moment despite some impressive performances in the past.

His best season at Molineux yielded 11 goal contributions in 30 league starts over 20/21, including five Man of the Match awards (WhoScored), and Arsenal will be hoping he can rediscover that form if they opt to make a move for the attacker.