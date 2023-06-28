Arsenal talks are "on" to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia but they face a "huge fight" with Chelsea and Liverpool, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer

Throughout the domestic transfer window's opening so far, much of the talk at Arsenal has surrounded a move for West Ham United star Declan Rice as talks heat up for their top target.

However, Mikel Arteta is not alone in the race, as treble-winners Man City have also had a bid rejected for Rice in the last two days - with Arsenal seemingly going to head-to-head with Pep Guardiola.

This could be one of the sagas of the summer window, but while developments on Rice continue behind-the-scenes, it is believed Arsenal are also attempting moves for other targets.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is at the centre of positive talks and there are claims that the 22-year-old is very keen to join Arteta, making them clear favourites for his signature as things stand (Sky).

The Gunners could spend around £200 million on fresh faces this summer, according to some media sources, and they're actively pursuing a move for Lavia after Southampton's drop the Championship.

Tavolieri, writing on Twitter, say Arsenal hold a key advantage over personal terms due to their great relationship with the 19-year-old's agent.

However, there will be a "huge fight" for his services, as London rivals Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool remain in contention with talks "on".

What's been said about Romeo Lavia?

The teenager performed very impressively at Southampton, despite their relegation campaign, with no Saints regular managing to eclipse Lavia's pass accuracy percentage (WhoScored).

Standing out as a tidy, composed midfield player, Southampton reporter Sam Tighe even called the former Man City youngster a "shining star" at St. Mary's.

"I watched every game Roméo Lavia played last season and he was absolutely incredible," said Tighe.

"A shining star despite playing in terrible circumstances most of the time. Arsenal reportedly advancing on a deal...one to be very excited about."

The Belgium international could be a brilliant addition for Arteta given their planned midfield overhaul, and if they manage to get both him and Rice over the line, it could be seen as exceptional business.