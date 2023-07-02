Arsenal will "look to speed up negotiations" over signing Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia after Thomas Partey's request to leave, according to reports.

Who else will join Arsenal this summer?

The Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta are believed to closing in on the signing of West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer.

Both Arsenal and West Ham have finally agreed a fee for the 24-year-old, reported to be around £105 million (£100m + £5m in add-ons), with treble-winners Man City pulling out of the race to sign him.

If a deal is announced, it would make Rice the most expensive British transfer in history, above the likes of Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham. The England international would also come in after Arsenal previously sealed a deal for Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is another who could follow, as reports suggest that the north Londoners are in advanced talks to sign the Netherlands international who has pushed to join them.

Arsenal, if all goes to plan, could spend north of £200 million with the addition of Lavia, who starred for Southampton during their relegation campaign, being targeted as well.

Arteta's side have been heavily linked with a swoop for the 19-year-old, but they aren't the only ones, as both Liverpool and Chelsea are also hot on Lavia's trail.

According to Football Transfers journalist Steve Kay, Arsenal will "look to speed up negotiations" for Lavia after a behind-the-scenes transfer request from star midfielder Partey.

The Ghanaian has apparently asked Arteta if he can leave this window, with the Spaniard reluctantly allowing him to depart before 2023/24.

There have been initial talks with Saudi sides and Juventus, but that is yet to formalize into bids. Whatever the result of Partey's departure, Arsenal are set to make a push for Lavia, and it is believed they have brilliant rapport with the teenager's representatives.

What's been said about Romeo Lavia?

The Saints couldn't avoid a drop to England's second tier last season, but according to members of the press, the "sensational" Lavia was a shining light.

Journalist Sam Tighe, after watching the Belgium international all through last season, claimed he is a very exciting prospect for Arsenal supporters.

"I watched every game Roméo Lavia played last season and he was absolutely incredible," said Tighe.

"A shining star despite playing in terrible circumstances most of the time. Arsenal reportedly advancing on a deal...one to be very excited about."