Arsenal supporters have been told to get "very excited" as they reportedly advance on a move to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia this summer.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners are aiming to seriously back manager Mikel Arteta in the transfer market this summer, so much so that they have already had two bids rejected for West Ham star Declan Rice.

One of those offers was a club record, and despite their approaches being snubbed, it is believed they're preparing a third attempt to land the England international.

Meanwhile, it is reliably believed that Chelsea's Kai Havertz is about to make the switch to Arsenal, with the north Londoners apparently sealing a £60 million deal (plus £5m in add-ons) for the forward.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also being targeted by Arteta's side amid reports of an offer for the 22-year-old Netherlands ace, but he isn't the only starlet who could join Arsenal.

According to reports in the last few days, Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Lavia from Southampton, with some sources even claiming that personal terms are almost agreed.

Amid these claims, former Southampton FC and Bleacher Report journalist Sam Tighe has told supporters to get "very excited" about Lavia's possible signing. Tighe claims the 19-year-old has been a "shining star" on the south coast, having watched him throughout the entirety of last season.

Taking to Twitter, he said:

What's been said about Romeo Lavia?

The impressive teenager has once been likened to former Man City captain and mainstay Fernandinho, with Pep Guardiola holding him in very high esteem.

"I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing,” said Guardiola to City's official website.

“We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton.

"(It’s a) good experience to go to the Premier League and play at this early age. So important.”

According to WhoScored, Lavia also averaged Southampton's second-highest rate of tackles per 90 in the top flight last season, eclipsed only by Mohammed Salisu, whilst also amassing a higher pass accuracy than any other Saints player (86.4%).