Arsenal have entered pole position to sign Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia at the expense of Chelsea and Liverpool, according to reports.

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

It's been a window to remember for Gooners so far, with their side already completing a deal for Germany international winger Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million.

The forward will bolster Arsenal's ranks and provide a different dimension in the attacking areas, with manager Mikel Arteta raving over Havertz's versatility and quality.

“Kai is a player of top quality," said Arteta.

"He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.

“We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also believed to be closing in on Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, coming as they finally agree a fee and payment structure for the signing of West Ham star Declan Rice.

The England international is set to join Arteta's side, with renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano giving his famous "here we go".

Lavia, who has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, could be next to follow the aforementioned trio.

According to a report by Football Transfers, the 19-year-old would prefer to join Arsenal over both Chelsea and Liverpool.

What's more, Arsenal have got a headstart on their rivals, having been in talks with Lavia's entourage since April. Those discussions have gone very well - gifting them an "edge" in the race to sign him.

They're also able to pay better wages than the likes of Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea this summer, again reinforcing Arsenal's position.

However, agreeing a fee with Southampton may be tricky, as it is believed the Saints want as much as £50 million for the Belgium international.

What's been said about Romeo Lavia?

The teenage sensation has been exceptional since his move from Man City to Southampton last summer, with members of the media describing him as a "shining star" on the south coast.

Former Man United star Paul Scholes is another big admirer, having endorsed Lavia's passing range and physicality in the centre of midfield last year.

"I was surprised when City let him go I think he is good enough potentially, he is only 18-years-old maybe hold him back a bit," explained Scholes.

"He has chosen to move on and I think he is a player with so much potential and he could potentially go back, but he has settled in so well.

"He has got a pass in his locker and he is big and strong and likes to defend. He does not want to get forward too much and sits in-front of the back four and sets the play in motion from there.

Scholes' former Old Trafford teammate, Rio Ferdinand, echoed those thoughts also.

"‘He is a young player who can do both sides of the game," said the ex-England defender.

"Equally good defensively but also once he is one the ball he has tremendous feet and can pass it."