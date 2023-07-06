Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has been left thrilled by Arsenal's transfer business as they're "in the mix" for Southampton star Romeo Lavia.

Who have Arsenal signed?

As widely reported, the north Londoners are finally closing in on a marquee deal for West Ham star Declan Rice, with both Arsenal and the Irons agreeing on payment structure for the £105 million total fee.

Mikel Arteta's side will pay the initial £100 million over the course of 24 months, with the agreement including £5 million worth of add-ons. Fabrizio Romano has even given the "here we go" to this move and Arsenal seemingly look set to sign him.

Rice will follow Germany international Kai Havertz through the door, who has already been confirmed by the club after Arsenal agreed a £65 million transfer from Chelsea.

Gunners sporting director Edu, speaking after Havertz' switch from Stamford Bridge, professed his real excitement over the former Bayer Leverkusen star's arrival.

"We’re excited to bring Kai to the club and great work by everyone to get this deal complete," said Edu.

"Kai is an exciting addition to our squad, who will bring great attacking quality and versatility.

“As an experienced 24-year-old, his signing represents another important step in strengthening our young core of talented players we have at Arsenal. We look forward to working with Kai.”

Meanwhile, another young star who may well be on his way to the Emirates Stadium is Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, with a medical expected in the coming days according to Sky reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Another Sky reporter has now raved over Arsenal's moves this window, claiming they're "cooking" with Rice, Timber and Havertz coming through the door.

Reddy, writing on Twitter, also confirms that they're in the race to sign Lavia from Southampton following the south coast side's relegation to the Championship.

"Arsenal are cooking," said Reddy.

"Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber loading, in the mix for Romeo Lavia."

There have been reports seriously linking Lavia with a move to Arsenal, but as a reliable media source backs that interest, it's highly plausible the Belgium international could come in as another major signing.

What's been said about Romeo Lavia?

The 19-year-old boasts some impressive stats from the 2022/2023 season, perhaps most notably Southampton's highest passing accuracy percentage of any first team regular (WhoScored).

As well as this, Lavia has been called one of their most crucial players from last season, with journalist Sam Tighe claiming Arsenal supporters should be excited by the prospect of him joining.

"I watched every game Roméo Lavia played last season and he was absolutely incredible," said Tighe.

"A shining star despite playing in terrible circumstances most of the time. Arsenal reportedly advancing on a deal...one to be very excited about."

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has said that he's been "very impressed" with the former Man City starlet since his move to Southampton.

"I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing,” declared the City boss.

“We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton."