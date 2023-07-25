Highlights

Arsenal and sporting director Edu by extension are lurking "in the background" for Southampton star Romeo Lavia, according to reports.

Who will Arsenal sign?

Having completed a trio of marquee deals already this summer, with their spends totalling over £200 million, further signings haven't entirely been ruled out at Arsenal.

The north Londoners completed deals for Germany international Kai Havertz, star midfielder Declan Rice and versatile defender Jurrien Timber earlier this window.

Havertz, who put pen to paper on a £65 million move from Chelsea, was first through the door - closely followed by Rice's record-breaking £105 million transfer which makes him the most expensive English player in history.

Timber signed for £35 million also, but before making another signing in midfield, Arsenal must first offload certain squad members of balance the books.

Sky Sports and presenter Tom White recently explained as much live on air (via Football Daily).

“We do have an update from Arsenal actually and we’re told that the focus at Arsenal remains on departures for now," said White on Sky.

"That’s following the club’s £200 million outlay on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. As for arrivals, Mikel Arteta hasn’t ruled out more signings but it will depend on departures.

“A right-sided forward is one of the positions Arsenal have wanted to strengthen for a while and we’re told not to rule out another midfielder if there is a departure.”

It appears, that while player sales are a big sticking point, Gooners could well see more fresh faces at the Emirates Stadium depending on developments.

Southampton's Lavia, who has been repeatedly linked with a move to north London this summer, remains a player of interest but Edu and Arsenal are more "in the background".

That is according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who recently told GiveMeSport that they're lurking when it comes to a move for the Belgian.

“On the Arsenal side, the Gunners showed interest some days ago at the beginning of July but they have to manage some exits before they make concrete moves in the market," explained Galetti when asked about Lavia.

"One of many on his way, for example, is Thomas Partey but they have to go deeper in the situation and so they are quite locked in the market as told.

“At the moment, they are more in the background for Romeo Lavia and to date, we can consider Liverpool the club most interested in Romeo Lavia.”

How good is Romeo Lavia?

The 19-year-old stood out as one of Southampton's best-performing players per 90 in the top flight last season according to WhoScored, all while being showered with praise by members of the media.

Sam Tighe. who watched every Saints game last season, was effusive in his praise for Lavia and even claimed Arsenal supporters can be "excited" by his potential signing.

"I watched every game Roméo Lavia played last season and he was absolutely incredible," wrote Tighe on Twitter late last month.

"A shining star despite playing in terrible circumstances most of the time. Arsenal reportedly advancing on a deal...one to be very excited about."

If Arsenal make more concrete moves for the ex-Man City gem, he could be quite the interesting prospect to shore up Arteta's midfield.