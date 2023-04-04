Arsenal are now reportedly 'ready to tempt' AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini with an offer to sign defender Theo Hernandez.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners and transfer chief Edu are reportedly set to be busy in their backing for manager Mikel Arteta this summer with central midfield thought to be a major summer priority. Indeed, the likes of West Ham star Declan Rice Brighton's Moises Caicedo and even ex-target Raphinha are rumoured to be targets for the Premier League title-chasers.

Reports also suggest that Eintracht Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrom is a serious target for Arsenal, with the north Londoners apparently pushing for his signature as he looks very likely to leave his current club. In terms of defensive additions, Hernandez is a player who features heavily as a target through the press, coming amid his brilliant form for Milan in Serie A.

The France international was a pivotal player during Pioli's title charge last season, attracting interest from big-hitters like Man City among others. Now, as per reports out of Italy, there has been an update on Arsenal's interest in signing Hernandez.

Calciomercato.it states that the league-leaders are 'ready to tempt' Milan chief Maldini with a 'proposal' to sign the 25-year-old. The news outlet claims that a 'concrete' offer from Arsenal could arrive for Hernandez, and the possibility of including Oleksandr Zinchenko or Kieran Tierney in a swap isn't ruled out either.

Milan value the right-back at around €70-80 million (£61m-£70m) and Arsenal are thought to be willing to offer players as a way of reaching that figure overall, though Maldini is apparently unlikely to be swayed by such an approach.

What would Hernandez bring to Arsenal?

Hernandez is Milan's third-most selected Serie A player and there is good reason for that - he is quite simply brilliant.

The former Real Madrid man ranks as one of Pioli's best-performing players by average match rating, according to WhoScored, with the full-back also sitting in their top five for attempts at goal and key passes per 90 in the final third.

Hernandez has three goals and three assists to his name this season, standing out as a real threat from out wide for Milan and a possibly brilliant option for Arteta if they were to sign him.

The player has also attracted huge praise from both Emmanuel Petit, who called him 'perfect' for the Premier League, and members of the media - with journalist Sacha Pisani calling him an 'elite full-back' since joining Milan.