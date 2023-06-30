Arsenal star Thomas Partey is set to leave the north London club this summer after personally requesting a transfer, according to reports.

Who will leave Arsenal?

In terms of incomings, it is an exciting time to be a Gooner, as their side have now agreed a £105 million total deal to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer.

There were some concerns of Man City potentially hijacking this move after Pep Guardiola's side entered the race, but following Arsenal's latest nine-figure bid, the treble-winners swiftly pulled out.

Meanwhile, it is believed Ajax defender Jurrien Timber could soon follow both Rice and Germany international Kai Havertz through the door, with renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming they're likely to advance.

However, to make room and generate funds, certain Arsenal squad members have to make way - with defender Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Folarin Balogun and Granit Xhaka all having been mentioned as exit candidates (Goal).

Partey, as Arteta plots a midfield overhaul, is also on the chopping block with a report by Football Transfers sharing an interesting line on the Ghanaian.

The 30-year-old was a regular at Arsenal during their title challenge last season, making 33 appearances, but it is believed he could make away instead of Jorginho this summer.

FT and reporter Jacque Talbot claim Partey has personally requested this himself - speaking to Arteta behind-the-scenes and asking to be sold this summer.

As a result, the former Atletico Madrid star is set to leave, according to this update, with Xhaka also looking to make a move to Germany.

Indeed, Arsenal could even sign another midfielder after Rice with both players potentially going.

What's been said about Thomas Partey?

The African starred as one of Arsenal's best performing players per 90 last season, according to WhoScored, but maybe the time is now to cash-in on him.

Partey's stock is high and Arsenal may be able to generate more funds through his transfer away.

Called "sensational" by La Liga expert Gerry Armstrong, Gunners legend Ray Parlour has also heaped praise on the midfield engine, calling him "important".

"I think Partey has been so important," said Parlour (talkSPORT via Goal).

"If Arsenal are going to go anywhere near trying to win a title, he’s got to stay fit because last season, he had so many injuries.

"But he’s been real instrumental in that midfield, just keeping it ticking over, very efficient player, can get around the pitch, very mobile."