Arsenal have made an offer to sign forward Ansu Fati from Barcelona this summer, with the Catalans apparently replying in a swift manner.

Mikel Arteta has been backed with major summer signings as sporting director Edu and the Gunners board spend over £200 million on marquee additions thus far.

Germany international Kai Havertz, who scored a Champions League-winning goal against Man City in 2021, has been added to the Arsenal roster alongside versatile defender Jurrien Timber and England star Declan Rice.

Timber joined for a figure in and around £38 million from Ajax, while Havertz's move from Chelsea set Arsenal back £65 million. Their biggest outlay, and by some distance, comes in the form of Rice as the north Londoners signed him for a club-record £105 million fee.

The new boys got off to a flying start on Sunday as well, with all three players featuring as Arsenal beat last season's treble-winners Man City in the Community Shield.

Despite their significant spending already, reliable media sources claim Brentford keeper David Raya could soon join Arsenal as well, as Arteta seeks to provide competition for current number one Aaron Ramsdale.

New targets, like Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo, are also regularly emerging as we enter the final few weeks of this summer window.

Fati, who found consistent starting places hard to come by under Barca boss Xavi last season, is now another player on Arsenal's radar.

That is according to Spanish outlet Sport, who claim they've made a "very tempting offer" to sign the 20-year-old forward this summer.

The exact nature and figures of this bid aren't disclosed, but it couldn't have been enough, as Barca swiftly replied by rejecting Arsenal's approach for Fati.

The Spaniard will apparently continue at Barca as he is deemed untransferable.

Sport and journalist Ivan Saint Anthony wrote:

"Arsenal has been one of the last clubs that have taken a serious interest in the player and they made it known with a very tempting offer to the culé entity. This proposal has been rejected by both the player and the club. There is no case. The youth squad player will continue to play all season at Barça because that is his intention and, from the club, they assure that they will respect it."

How good is Ansu Fati?

The £199,000-per-week starlet still contributed effectively for Barca in La Liga last season, scoring seven goals and assisting three others in 36 total appearances (WhoScored).

Those outings, however, came largely from the bench as Fati struggled to force himself into Xavi's starting eleven - having made just 12 starts (WhoScored).

That isn't to say he isn't highly-rated by the Catalans boss, though, who called Fati a "star" and "dangerous" player just last summer.

"We started him on the left today but we know we can play anywhere,” Xavi said.

“We wanted him to cut inside, but if he has two chances, he scores one, he is dangerous in the box. There are some players who are very good but I think he is just a star.”