Arsenal are in pole position to sign Fenerbache attacker Arda Guler over Newcastle and are "seriously looking into a deal", according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Who else could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners, as widely reported, have already agreed a deal to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice after seeing their third bid of £105 million (£100m + £5m in add-ons) accepted.

Rice looks set to become the most expensive British signing ever, two years after Man City previously broke the record for Jack Grealish, but both West Ham and Arsenal are still discussing payment structure as of now (Sky).

Mikel Arteta's side are also attempting to reach an agreement for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who is apparently "waiting" to join the club and a deal is "expected to advance" after Rice (Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal haven't yet ruled out making more midfield signings, either, with links still surrounding Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia and some other reports suggesting they could make a move for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni.

Guler, who is attracting serious interest from a plethora of clubs across Europe, is also said to be on Edu's radar with Newcastle United, Manchester United, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Milan, Sevilla, Barcelona and even Real Madrid eyeing a move.

Reports out of Spain earlier this week detailed that Arsenal are willing to pay the player's release clause of €17.5million (£15m) with O'Rourke sharing an update of his own in a column for Football Insider.

The north Londoners, according to his information, are in pole position over Newcastle to sign Guler this summer and are "seriously looking into a deal" for the starlet.

However, if Arteta and co wish to benefit from his cheap exit clause, they'll need to act fast, as Fenerbache are attempting to hand Guler a new deal to remove it.

Who is Arda Guler?

The attacking midfielder was one of Fenerbache's standout players during the last Turkish Super Lig campaign - even making more key passes per 90 in the final third than anybody in their squad (WhoScored).

He was also rated as their second-best performing player per match, according to WhoScored, with Guler also managing to rack up four goals and three assists in 20 league appearances.

Former AC Milan and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo is a big fan of the 18-year-old, calling him a "quality" player with sky high potential.

"Arda Guler is a very talented player,” Pirlo said.

“He has the potential to play anywhere in the world. He has quality, he can read the game well, and he has great technique. If he keeps developing his game, there is no limit to his potential.”