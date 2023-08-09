Arsenal are one of the sides keen on signing Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz before summer deadline day, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Who else will Arsenal sign?

The Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta are closing in on yet another signing with Arsenal sealing a deal for Brentford keeper David Raya, who has been given the "here we go" by renowned transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal look set to bolster their goalkeeping department with Raya's signing as sporting director Edu Gaspar provides stiff competition for current number one Aaron Ramsdale.

It's been a summer window to remember for Arsenal, who have spent well over £200 million, having also put pen to paper on deals for winger Kai Havertz, defender Jurrien Timber and club-record signing Declan Rice.

Buoyed by their victory over treble-winners Man City in the Community Shield as well, it could be a season to really look forward too for supporters.

More outfield signings are certainly not out of the question, either, as Arsenal are linked with moves for the likes of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati and Dinamo Zagreb's Josip Sutalo.

Luiz, who starred for Villa regularly last term, is another player who could make the move to north London this summer.

That is according to Football Insider and O'Rourke, who say Arsenal have held a long-standing interest in the former Man City star, namely since the summer of 2022.

Villa are actively pursuing USA international and Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams, and that could apparently open the door for Luiz to depart before deadline day.

Arsenal, it is believed, are keen on signing the 25-year-old alongside arch rivals Spurs. There is little detail given beyond that line, but it appears a move for Luiz is still firmly on the cards.

How good is Douglas Luiz?

The South American midfield ace racked up six goals and six assists in 37 league appearances last season for Villa, all while ranking among their best-performers by average match rating according to WhoScored.

Luiz also featured among Villa's best for tackles made and successful interceptions per 90, highlighting how he could be a very good job under Arteta if signed.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, speaking on his podcast last year (via football.london), has praised Luiz and believeds he is actually an "underrated" top flight player.

“Someone like Douglas Luiz," said Wright.

"He is ready to be one of the best midfield players in the Premier League. He is so underrated. They [Villa] blasted us (on Sunday). We had no chance. It was men against boys."

Meanwhile, Luiz has also attracted praise from City boss Pep Guardiola, who has called the midfielder "strong".

"He’s a guy who plays all of the minute," said Guardiola after Villa played City in 2021.

"He’s an important player for Aston Villa. A guy who’s clever with the ball, so physically strong. He’s a lovely, lovely guy."

Arsenal's interest in Luiz is clearly not unjustified and it will be interesting to see whether they can pull off a move for the star so late this window.

Indeed, with just weeks till the deadline, it is set to be a very interesting time.