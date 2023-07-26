Arsenal's talks to sign Gremio forward Bitello "will close" this week for a fee of around €8 million (£6.8m), according to reports out of Italy.

Who will Arsenal sign?

Mikel Arteta's side have made some serious, marquee signings so far this summer - spending north of £200 million as they prepare to mount another title challenge.

Arsenal missed out to imperious treble-winners Man City last season, with sporting director Edu strengthening the squad in response. Kai Havertz first joined in a £65 million deal from Chelsea, followed soon after by England international Delcan Rice's record-breaking £105m move from West Ham.

The north Londoners also signed versatile defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax, with Artera professing his joy after the Dutchman put pen to paper on a long-term contract.

“We’re really excited that Jurrien has joined us," said Arteta.

"He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality. Jurrien is a young player, but has already achieved so much.

"He has experienced what it’s like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax. We look forward to welcoming and integrating Jurrien into the squad.”

For the time being, reliable media sources have suggested that the main focus will be on outgoings, with Sky Sports presenter Tom White saying as much live on air.

Folarin Balogun is attracting serious interest from Champions League finalists Inter Milan, but White also says not to rule out further additions either in the forward areas or in midfield.

"We’re told that the focus at Arsenal remains on departures for now," said White on Sky.

"That’s following the club’s £200 million outlay on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. In terms of outgoings, Inter continue to push for a deal for the striker Folarin Balogun. One source claims they will make a formal bid in the coming days.

“As for arrivals, Mikel Arteta hasn’t ruled out more signings but it will depend on departures.

“A right-sided forward is one of the positions Arsenal have wanted to strengthen for a while and we’re told not to rule out another midfielder if there is a departure.”

Journalist Dimitri Conti, writing for TUTTOmercatoWEB, has a pretty big scoop for Arsenal supporters in regards to more summer signings.

Indeed, the Italian journalist writes that Arteta's side are set to sign Bitello from Gremio. Arsenal's talks for the 23-year-old "will close" this week, according to Conti, and his transfer will amount to around £6.8 million.

Who is Bitello?

Praised by members of the media as Gremio's "main player" alongside former Liverpool star Luis Suarez, Arsenal could be about to make a very exciting addition from South America.

The forward has stood out as one of Gremio's best-perfoming regulars by average match rating this season - chipping in with three goals in 14 league starts (WhoScored).

Bitello also ranks in their top three for shots at goal and key passes made per 90 in the final third - making him quite a threat in the forward areas and somebody who can give Arteta yet another option (WhoScored).