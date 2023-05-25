Members of the media have expressed their delight and praise for Arsenal as the club secure a new deal for Bukayo Saka.

What's been said about Saka?

The north Londoners are currently making moves to tie down some of manager Mikel Arteta's key squad members, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also recently putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

It is believed that Arsenal also wish to extend defender William Saliba'a deal, especially after his fine 2022/2023 Premier League campaign, with other players like Jorginho, Rob Holding, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny all heading into the final year of their contracts.

One star who will no longer be leaving in 2024 is Saka, though, as the club officially confirm he has signed a new deal in what is surely a big boost for Arsenal.

The 21-year-old has apparently agreed a four-year deal until the summer of 2027, with various journalists reacting to the news on Twitter.

Arsenal have been heralded for tying Saka down, as journalists Graeme Bailey (90min) and Simon Collings (The Evening Standard) respectively call the news "huge" and "vital".

John Cross of The Daily Mirror and football writer Amy Lawrence also chipped in, with the former calling Saka's new deal a "fabulous boost".

Who is Bukayo Saka?

The England international has been a star player at Arsenal for the last few seasons, especially 22/23, with Saka netting an impressive 21 goal contributions in the league alone (WhoScored).

The 21-year-old also stands out as Arteta's best-performing player by average match rating, leading to past interest from the likes of Man City.

However, after this contract news, it appears Saka will be remaining at Arsenal for the foreseeable.