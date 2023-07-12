Arsenal and sporting director Edu by extension are "vying" to sign Celta Vigo attacker Gabri Veiga this summer, according to reports out of France.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer?

Mikel Arteta's side have got to work with a plethora of marque transfer deals already this summer, having sealed the signings of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, midfielder Declan Rice in a £105 million club record deal and defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax for £38.5 million.

The capture of Rice in particular, who has become the most expensive English player of all time above Jack Grealish (Man City) and Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), represents an almighty victory for Arsenal as as Arteta captures his top target.

After weeks of talks, the 24-year-old has made the move to north London alongside both Havertz and Timber, but reports suggest even more could follow the trio.

Arsenal have spent north of £200 million so far this window, though the Gunners are reported to still be chasing Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia among others.

To make way, the likes of Thomas Partey and Folarin Balogun are rumoured to be on Arteta's transfer list, so the north Londoners may have to negotiate more outgoings after Granit Xhaka before confirming more signings.

Regardless, that isn't stopping the emergence of more Arsenal transfer rumours, with a report by le10sport and journalist Alexis Bernard sharing news on their interest in Veiga.

The Spaniard, who's just enjoyed an exceptional campaign in La Liga, is a man in demand and Premier League clubs are apparently chasing his signature.

Arsenal are one of them, alongside both Spurs and Chelsea, who are all "vying" to sign the 21-year-old. Veiga apparently won't be joining Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain either, opening the door for these interested sides to make their move.

Adding further detail, Bernard writes for le10sport that Veiga is "expected" to make the move to England this summer, as a host of top London sides including Arsenal battle for his signature.

How good is Gabri Veiga?

The attacking midfielder stood out as one of Celta's star players last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting four others in 36 La Liga appearances.

As per WhoScored, Veiga ranked as their third-best performer overall whilst also sitting in their top three for shots at goal, key passes made and successful take-ons per 90 in the Spanish top flight.

Called a "top" player by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Veiga has been praised by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti for his obvious "quality" in the final third.

Ex-Celta boss Carlos Carvalhal, speaking to Sky Sports recently, also identified Veiga as a crucial player in his system when he took the reins.

"When Mingueza broke the lines, he would push into the position occupied by Gabri Veiga and Gabri Veiga would then jump one position, moving into the position of Iago Aspas. Iago Aspas would jump too. This is football. It is how we created the situations," explained Carvalhal.

"With this way of playing, Gabri Veiga was like a fish in water. He knew when to jump. He knew when to join the attacks. He was very hungry to do that. And he knew that he had Fran Beltran and Luca de la Torre to balance the team on the left. This was important."