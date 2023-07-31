Highlights Brentford goalkeeper David Raya prefers a move to Arsenal over Bayern Munich, as negotiations with the latter have stalled.

Arsenal has already made notable signings this summer, including Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber.

Raya is highly regarded, being one of Brentford's standout players last season and earning praise for his aggressive style of play. He could challenge Aaron Ramsdale for the gunners' number one spot.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is eyeing a move to Arsenal this summer as negotiations to join Bayern Munich hit a standstill, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who will Arsenal sign next?

It's been a very busy summer at the Emirates Stadium as both manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu work behind-the-scenes to strengthen key areas of the squad.

Arsenal, much to the delight of their fanbase, have already completed a trio of marquee deals for Germany international winger Kai Havertz, star midfielder Declan Rice and versatile defender Jurrien Timber.

Havertz put pen to paper on a £65 million move from Chelsea and Timber joined for around £38 million from Ajax, while ex-West Ham star Rice sealed his transfer to Arsenal for a club-record £105 million.

Rice will strengthen Arteta's midfield to no end, with Arteta hailing his serious quality just after his side announced the capture.

“We’re really happy that Declan is joining us," said Arteta.

"He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

It has been mooted that Arsenal will be focusing on player sales for the foreseeable, especially after spending over £200 million so far, but surprise reports in the last two days claim they've now entered the market for a new goalkeeper.

This is echoed by renowned reporter Romano, who has taken to Twitter with his own news on their fresh links to Raya of Brentford.

"David Raya prefers Arsenal move over Bayern," wrote the journalist.

"Deal depends on clubs now but Arsenal expected to bid soon in order to accelerate talks.

"Negotiations with Bayern are currently off after loan offered in the morning — not what player/Brentford wanted."

How good is David Raya?

The Spaniard, according to WhoScored, stood out as one of Brentford's best-performing players per 90 in the top flight last season.

Raya also featured over more league minutes than any other player in Thomas Frank's squad, playing every single game for them over 2022/2023 (WhoScored).

Speaking after the 27-year-old received his first ever call-up to the Spain squad last year, Frank also hailed his shot-stopper's "very aggressive" style of play.

"You can't have a strong mentality if you don't have any setbacks," said Frank.

"I know setbacks are different to a lot of people, but his clear and obvious abilities in terms of playing with his feet, high position, very aggressive in terms of his positioning and going for crosses, he definitely deserves this."

If Arsenal do in fact seal a deal for Raya, he could come in as a very capable contender for the Gunners number one spot with current first choice Aaron Ramsdale.