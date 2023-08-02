Arsenal are in talks to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and sell USA international shot-stopper Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

Who will Arsenal sign?

Mikel Arteta has been seriously backed in this summer transfer window, with Arsenal spending over £200 million on three major signings so far.

The big one is England international star Declan Rice, who swapped West Ham for the Emirates Stadium in a deal worth a club-record £105 million (including £5 million in add-ons).

He joins both winger Kai Havertz, who signed for £65m from Chelsea, and versatile Netherlands international defender Jurrien Timber following his £38m Ajax transfer.

Despite their huge outlay, reports have suggested that the possibility of further signings is very likely, and it is believed sporting director Edu is looking firm up Arsenal's goalkeeping options.

Reliable media sources, like transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, have claimed that Brenford's Raya has already reached an agreement with Arsenal on personal terms.

Fellow reporter Pete O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, echoes Romano's point that the Gunners are in talks to sign the Spaniard.

However, it appears Arsenal are plotting a one in, one out double transfer, as they're also in simultaneous negotiations to offload Turner to Nottingham Forest.

"Arsenal are in talks to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and sell backup shot-stopper Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest," wrote O'Rourke.

"It is believed the framework of each deal is close to being agreed."

The report adds that Brentford have placed a £40 million price tag on Raya's head, while Turner comes as a Forest alternative target to Dean Henderson.

Despite being the USA's number one, Turner has been exclusively used as a backup option to Ramsdale, meaning Arsenal are happy to let him depart for the City Ground.

What's been said about David Raya?

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, commenting on Raya's first ever Spain call up last year, revered his keeper's "very aggressive" style of play and mentality.

"I think that mentality we all know, or mental state in the game, the mindset is so important," said Frank.

"So that's one thing you know you're only building stronger with your setbacks. You can't have a strong mentality if you don't have any setbacks.

"I know setbacks are different to a lot of people, but his clear and obvious abilities in terms of playing with his feet, high position, very aggressive in terms of his positioning and going for crosses, he definitely deserves this.

"He's been on the radar from the Federation of Spain, I'm pleased to see him there. I think it shows definitely a lot of credit to him because there's a lot of good goalkeepers for Spain."

According to WhoScored, the "exceptional" Raya stood out as one of Brentford's best-performing players per 90, all while playing more league minutes than any other Bees player.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also full of praise for the keeper's distribution in late 2021, coming after Raya wreaked havoc with some of his balls in behind the Reds.

“The goalkeeper could have the shirt with No 10,” the Liverpool manager said.

“He played a few incredible balls but it was the right thing to do against us today.”