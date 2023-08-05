Arsenal are "much more likely" to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya than competitors Bayern Munich, with the goalkeeper making it clear he prefers Mikel Arteta's side.

Who will Arsenal sign?

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and co have done wonders to back Arteta this summer transfer market, having made moves for Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice in a trio of marquee moves.

The north Londoners, after falling just short of a league title to eventual treble-winners Man City last season, appear determined to mount a serious challenge for silverware again.

Arsenal have spent just over £200 million on new signings, and as we enter the final phase of the window, there is reason to believe they could strengthen further.

Brentford keeper Raya, who has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal, is one major target as Arteta seeks to provide competition for current number one Aaron Ramsdale.

The club have already submitted an official bid and remain locked in talks with the Bees over a move for their sought-after keeper.

Journalist Sam Dean of The Telegraph, writing a piece for the reliable news outlet, has made a further exciting claim - with Arsenal in pole position for Raya's signing over Bundesliga giants Bayern.

Sharing news from "sources close to the deal", it is believed the 27-year-old is "much more likely" to join Arsenal over Thomas Tuchel's side, and Raya has made it clear that his prefence would be the Emirates.

"Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has made it clear that his preference is to join Arsenal this summer," wrote Dean.

"Arsenal and Brentford are now in talks over a deal for Raya, who is keen to make the move to the Emirates Stadium and compete with Aaron Ramsdale for a starting role in Mikel Arteta’s team.

"Telegraph Sport understands that Bayern are still pushing to convince Raya to swap the Premier League for the Bundesliga, although a move to Arsenal is now regarded as much more likely by sources close to the deal."

The former Blackburn Rovers star would also be happy to accept the conditions of his contract ahead of a possible move to Arsenal. Their interest in the shot-stopper goes back as far as 2020, with the Gunners having a £10 million bid rejected that year.

How good is David Raya?

No other Brentford player featured over more league minutes than Raya last season, highlighting what a truly indispensable player he is for Thomas Frank.

Raya also ranked among Brentford's best-performing players per 90, according to WhoScored, with it being clear the keeper can provide serious strength in depth for Arsenal.

Frank, commenting on Raya's first ever call up to the Spain national team last year, hailed his star's "very aggressive" style of goalkeeping and admitted the nod was fully deserved.

"His clear and obvious abilities in terms of playing with his feet, high position, very aggressive in terms of his positioning and going for crosses, he definitely deserves this," said Frank.

"He's been on the radar from the Federation of Spain, I'm pleased to see him there. I think it shows definitely a lot of credit to him because there's a lot of good goalkeepers for Spain."