Arsenal are preparing a fresh bid to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice and will continue talks, according to reliable journalist Simon Collings.

The Gunners have been actively pursuing a deal for the Hammers captain over these last few weeks with Rice standing out as a top target.

Arsenal, according to reliable media sources like Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, have already had multiple bids rejected for the 24-year-old and one was a club record.

However, despite this, it is believed Mikel Arteta's side are "serious" about capturing Rice this summer and remain confident they can strike an agreement with West Ham.

Alongside Rice, it is reported they have reached a deal to sign Chelsea star Kai Havertz, with some reports also claiming that Ajax defender Jurrien Timber may not be far behind him.

Southampton's Romeo Lavia is also at the centre of transfer talks and Arsenal are apparently close to agreeing personal terms with the 19-year-old, whilst talks with his club are "progressing".

Going back to Rice, the former Chelsea academy player will be subject to more intense interest from Arsenal, with Collings of The Evening Standard sharing an update.

As per his information, the Gunners are preparing an improved and fresh bid for Rice, after having their second offer of £75 plus £15m add-ons rejected.

Arsenal will apparently continue talks with West Ham as they seek to agree a move, despite the player currently being on holiday after international duty. Personal terms aren't expected to be an issue, either.

What's been said about Declan Rice?

The Three Lions ace was David Moyes' standout performer last term, averaging more interceptions per 90 than any other West Ham player (WhoScored).

He also marked himself out as their best-performing star by average match rating, with former England and West Ham defender Matthew Upon praising his real maturity at such a young age.

"He has worked really hard at his game, physically and technically," said Upson.

"David Moyes took him into the first team. As with all footballers, so many people have played a part and little bits. But Declan's main asset is that he has been able to take that all on board and make himself better."

"He is a very mature player for his age. He can handle responsibility amazingly well, which is why he was such a young captain in the Premier League.

"Players don't usually come into their own in that position until their late 20s. For someone of Declan's age, the level he is playing at now is exceptional."