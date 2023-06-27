West Ham United star Declan Rice's "preferred destination remains" Arsenal and he's "settled in London", according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Will Arsenal still sign Declan Rice?

Since the beginning of this summer's domestic window, which officially opened last week, reports surrounding the future of Rice have been ever-present.

It was long thought that Arsenal were in pole position for the England international ahead of other previously linked suitors, like Chelsea, but Man City recently entered the fray in their bid to source an Ilkay Gundogan replacement.

Pep Guardiola's involvement slightly complicates matters for Arsenal, who no longer have a clear-run at signing Rice. Some media sources, like Sky's Gianluca Di Marzio, have even claimed that City's talks for Rice are fairly advanced.

News from The Athletic's David Ornstein came in this morning, detailing that the Premier League champions lodged a formal offer for Rice last night, but their £80 million bid (plus £10 million in add-ons) has been rejected.

Arsenal apparently intend to bite back with an offer of their own, which would be their third after two previously rebuffed bids, so the race for Rice is certainly hotting up.

From the player's side, though, Sheth has some good news for Arsenal supporters which may help their side just edge City in the transfer battle.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the journalist claims that Rice's preferred destination remains north London, even if you can't rule out City entirely.

"One source has told us that Declan Rice's preferred destination remains Arsenal," said Sheth.

"Of course, we know in football that can change, if somebody like Manchester City or Pep Guardiola especially, go in for a player, how difficult would it be for someone like Declan Rice to turn down those advances.

"But then you've got to think of it from a human perspective as well, he's got a young family, he's settled in London, a move from West Ham United to Arsenal might be something that he's been thinking about and thinks 'this is where I want to be'.

"So, plenty to think about if you're Declan Rice."

What's been said about Declan Rice?

Called "world class" by sections of the press, West Ham's star 24-year-old showcased yet again why he is a man in demand this summer.

The Hammers captain marked himself out as their best-performing player by average match rating in the English top flight last season (WhoScored), with former England defender Matthew Upson calling him "very mature" for his age.