Arsenal "remain favourites" to sign West Ham star Declan Rice and will indeed make a third bid despite rival interest, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer?

The north Londoners appear determined to challenge yet again for a Premier League title next season, after they fell just short of treble-winners Man City last campaign.

Arsenal have already agreed a deal to sign forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a big boost for the club, which means manager Mikel Arteta has more attacking variety at his disposal.

Meanwhile, it is believed that they could also be closing in on a move to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, despite having a bid rejected, with reporter Chris Wheatley claiming they are on the verge of an agreement.

Southampton's Romeo Lavia is also a target for Arteta, with talks "progressing" and a hand-shake on personal terms apparently close with the 19-year-old.

However, one top target who has eluded them thus far is Rice, with West Ham already rejected two bids for him from Arsenal recently.

One of them was a club record, but despite the snubs, it is also believed that the Gunners are "serious" about signing him and will keep pushing.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, reliable journalist Romano has some good news on Rice amid Man City's real interest.

Other sources claim Man City are plotting a bid for the 24-year-old, which comes as a slight worry given their obvious pull, though Romano believes they "remain favourites".

He says this "for sure", while detailing that Arsenal are preparing a third bid for Rice and seem determined to seal his signing for Arteta.

Why do Arsenal want Declan Rice?

The England international was a star under David Moyes last season with WhoScored detailing that he stood out as their best-performer by average match rating over 22/23.

He also made more interceptions per 90 than any other Hammer in the top flight, prompting some real praise from ex-professionals, including former England defender Matthew Upson.

"He has worked really hard at his game, physically and technically," said Upson.

"David Moyes took him into the first team. As with all footballers, so many people have played a part and little bits. But Declan's main asset is that he has been able to take that all on board and make himself better.

He can handle responsibility amazingly well, which is why he was such a young captain in the Premier League."