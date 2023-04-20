Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice is just 'waiting' for the Gunners to make an offer for him, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest on Rice to Arsenal?

The West Ham United star is a player of real interest to Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu, according to recent reports, with claims suggesting they're the current favourites.

Rice is also thought to be on his way out of east London this summer and is set to leave David Moyes - previously making no secret of his desire to play at the top level.

"Growing up as a kid I’ve seen all these top players win the trophies, win the Premier League, the Champions League," said Rice in an interview last year. “Me as a football fan and a player I want to win the best stuff, I want to win the Premier League, I want to lift that trophy, I want to win the Champions League, I want to win the FA Cups, League Cups, even with England, I want to win it all."

As such, Arsenal are looking to take advantage of his situation in an attempt to shore up their midfield - with the 24-year-old standing out as one of their primary transfer targets.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Jones has claimed that the England international is simply 'waiting' for Arsenal to come in for him when asked about Newcastle's chances of signing the player.

He explained:

"If they make the top four, obviously, it becomes more possible and they can join the conversation, but it still depends on the level of funding on such a deal. "It will involve how the player himself views the project. It's obviously an intriguing one, but from Declan Rice's point of view, at the moment, all the focus is waiting for Arsenal to make an offer. That's his preference."

Should Arsenal sign Rice?

The homegrown ace is West Ham's star player and general in centre-midfield - averaging their highest rate of interceptions per 90 whilst also standing out as their best-performer overall (WhoScored).

He's also been called 'underrated' by members of the media for what he does, and what's more, reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic has indicated he could leave West Ham for around £75 million this summer.

Rice's stance on a move to north London will only strengthen the case for Arsenal to make a move and we believe he could strengthen Arteta's ranks to no end.