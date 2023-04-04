Arsenal are 'willing to pay' the 'jaw-dropping' price tag to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Rice leaving West Ham?

The England international has been heavily linked with a move away from east London, with Irons boss David Moyes facing a real battle to keep his club captain. Indeed, Rice is set to be a highly sought-after player when the transfer window opens, as Mikel Arteta, Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool are all apparently set to battle for his signature.

Currently in pole position to clinch their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, Arsenal and sporting director Edu are already thought to be planning ahead on how best to strengthen Arteta's options ahead of the next campaign.

Rice is thought to be a top target for the Gunners, despite the January signing of midfielder Jorginho from Stamford Bridge - and reports have suggested it is inevitable the midfielder will depart West Ham in 2023.

Now, an update by journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing in a Football Insider column, says Arsenal are absolutely determined to sign the 24-year-old. It is believed that the north Londoners are 'willing to meet' Rice's 'jaw-dropping' price tag of £100 million+, with Arteta being a 'huge admirer' personally.

The Arsenal boss also believes his side have a potential ace up their sleeve - with the theory that clinching this 22/23 domestic crown will put them in the 'driving seat' to capture Rice.

What could Rice bring to Arsenal?

The former Chelsea academy starlet has been a revelation for Moyes and a key, key player in their last two European qualification campaigns. As per WhoScored, Rice is as pivotal as ever to West Ham - standing out as their best-performing player by average match rating whist playing more league minutes than any of his teammates.

Called 'sensational' by members of the media, the Hammers midfielder has also registered more interceptions per 90 in the English top flight than any West Ham player - all while averaging the highest pass accuracy (88.9%) out of any regular in Moyes' side (WhoScored).

Stats like this indicate he could add both composure and an element of defensive solidarity to Arteta's team next season, with defensive midfield players thought to be high on Arsenal's agenda.

Former England star Joe Cole was also ecstatic in his praise for Rice at international level during the most recent break, calling him the 'best player' by a mile against Italy.