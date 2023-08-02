Arsenal are attempting to aggressively enter negotiations for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow, according to reports out of Italy.

Who will Arsenal sign?

Mikel Arteta, after sealing a trio of marquee deals already, could surprisingly make even more signings before deadline day as we enter the final phase of this summer transfer window.

Kai Havertz's £65 million deal, combined with a £38 million move for Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice's club-record £105 million transfer from West Ham, take Arsenal's spending north of £200 million.

Reliable media sources also claim that the Gunners are chasing a move for Brentford's David Raya as sporting director Edu looks to provide competition for current number one Aaron Ramsdale.

It's been a memorable last month for Gooners as their club show true ambition in the market, with Arteta seeming particularly thrilled by his side's capture of Rice.

“We’re really happy that Declan is joining us," said Arteta.

"He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

Arsenal have also been linked with an ambitious move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and according to Calciomercato.it, as translated by Sport Witness, they could look to hijack Lazio's move for Sow from Frankfurt.

The Switzerland international, who featured regularly during their 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, is apparently a target for Edu and Arsenal.

It is believed they could "aggressively enter the negotiation" for Sow despite Lazio's advanced talks to sign him.

The 26-year-old was apparently on the verge of joining Maurizio Sarri's side, with a deal even being agreed of around €15 million (£12.8m) plus bonuses, but Arsenal could look to disrupt the transfer with a move of their own.

Sevilla are another side interested in Sow, meaning a possible auction is on the cards, but Lazio aren't giving up and are expected to hold a meeting on how best to proceed.

How good is Djibril Sow?

The midfielder was a near-undroppable for Eintracht last campaign, playing the fifth-highest number of league minutes out of anyone in their squad over 2022/2023 (WhoScored).

Sow started 30 league matches for them, making a further two appearances from the bench, with members of the English media heaping praise on him for some performances.

Sports reporter Sam Smith of The Daily Express, for instance, praised drew attention to Sow's "combative" and "progressive" style of play in late 2022.

"First time properly watching Djibril Sow in this first half & been impressed," wrote Smith.

"Progressive on the ball and combative."

A price in and around the £12.8m mooted is also more-than afforable from Arsenal's perspective, so this could be one to watch out for.