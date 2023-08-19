Arsenal and sporting director Edu Gaspar by extension are eyeing a move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati as journalist Adrian Sanchez shares an update.

Who will Arsenal sign?

The north Londoners most recently completed a very smart deal to sign goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Arsenal paid an initial £3 million loan fee to the Bees and could opt to make his move permanent for £27m next summer, with Mikel Arteta now seriously reinforcing his keeper department for little cost.

Raya is set to battle it out with Aaron Ramsdale for the number one spot and for a very meagre up front payment, coming as a stroke of real genius from Edu and Arsenal transfer chiefs.

“We welcome David to us on a season-long loan from Brentford," said Edu after Raya's arrival.

"David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League.

"With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions.”

Rumours suggest the focus for Arsenal is now on outgoings to balance the books, but Arteta hasn't ruled out dipping into the transfer market again before deadline day on September 1.

There have been a few players recently linked, like Man City defender Joao Cancelo, and Fati is another firmly on the radar of Arsenal.

The £199,000-per-week La Masia academy graduate, who has been praised by Barcelona boss Xavi, struggled for consistent starting places last term but did make a total of 36 La Liga appearances.

Scoring seven goals and assisting three others in that time, the 20-year-old is a player of real promise, a fact not lost on Arsenal.

That is according to reporter Sanchez, who explained on X that both Arsenal and north London rivals Tottenham are eyeing a move for Fati.

Indeed, both clubs are keeping abreast of his situation at the Camp Nou ahead of a potential move, and while nothing else is added beyond that, Arsenal's interest appears to be very much alive.

How good is Ansu Fati?

Fati, while starting just 12 league matches over 2022/2023, did manage 10 goal contributions in total - so it's clear he can contribute very effectively when called upon.

Xavi, speaking to the press fairly recently, heaped praise on the Spaniard as "dangerous" in the final third and a "star" player.

"We started him on the left today but we know we can play anywhere,” Xavi said.

“We wanted him to cut inside, but if he has two chances, he scores one, he is dangerous in the box. There are some players who are very good but I think he is just a star.”

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

Teammate and former Man City defender Eric Garcia also holds Fati in very high esteem, having called him a "magic" player.

“Ansu is one of these players that are born with that talent and that magic,” said Garcia in an interview.

“Let’s hope that the injuries respect him, because in 20 minutes he’s demonstrated how he can help this team.”