Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta are keen on signing Montpellier forward Elye Wahi but face stiff competition for his signature, according to reports out of France.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners have been very busy so far this transfer window as sporting director Edu attempts to back Arteta with marquee additions. Arsenal fell just short of the title to eventual treble-winners Man City last season, despite being in pole position for much of the 2022/2023 campaign.

In response, they've taken swiftly to the transfer market, having put pen to paper on deals for the likes of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, defender Jurrien Timber and a club-record £105 million deal for Declan Rice from West Ham United.

The latter player represents a significant signing for Arteta in particular, with the 24-year-old becoming England's most expensive ever player ahead of both Jack Grealish (Man City) and Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).

More signings haven't been ruled out, either, as the north Londoners maintain an interest in Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia among others, Though reports suggest they're now looking more at outgoings to balance the books, it is believed Arteta and co are eyeing an electric young striker.

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, both Arsenal and Newcastle hold an interest in signing Wahi from Montpellier this summer. It is believed the Frenchman is being targeted by both sides, but they may need to hurry and formalise that interest if they're serious.

Strasbourg, recently bought by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, will attempt to sign the 20-year-old who is also on the list of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt - if the latter side manage to sell Randal Kolo Muani.

Sharing more on Arsenal's interest, the outlet explains that the north Londoners also have to make a sale before moving for Wahi.

Foot Mercato wrote:

"On the England side, Arsenal (which must sell Folarin Balogun) but also Newcastle (always on the lookout for a good shot) are also on the lookout,"

"Trained at the club, the seventh top scorer in Ligue 1 during the 2022-2023 financial year is, in any case, on the verge of a new challenge in his young career."

How good is Elye Wahi?

The promising young attacker, who bagged a brilliant 19 goals and five assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season, has been praised by members of the media and club chiefs alike for his sky high potential.

"He was two or three years ahead of his peers in terms of what he could do," explains Pierre Ville, former Suresnes club president, to GOAL.

"He quickly outclassed them.

"During a tournament that we hosted, I saw him score a volley with the ball falling vertically out of the sky, like watching [Zinedine] Zidane in the 2002 Champions League final, but the boy was just 11 years old!"

Meanwhile, journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos has called Wahi a "real beast" of a forward who will "definitely explode".

Ramos wrote on Twitter:

"Elye Wahi (2003). If he manages to polish the definition, we are facing a striker who is going to exceed ten goals per season. A real beast in space that, in addition, associatively also leaves interesting things. It should definitely explode."