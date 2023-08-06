Arsenal and sporting director Edu by extension have made an approach for Montpellier star Elye Wahi after Gabriel Jesus' injury, according to reports.

Who will Arsenal sign?

A busy summer of transfer business has seen the Gunners seal three major signings so far, which takes their total outlay to north of £200 million.

Winger Kai Havertz, who signed from Chelsea for £65m, was the first with versatile defender Jurrien Timber joining soon after to the tune of £38m.

Their biggest move by some distance, though, was the signing of England international star Declan Rice from West Ham - who put pen to paper on a club-record £105 million.

Given their significant spending spree, you'd think Mikel Arteta's side could be close to being done, but reports suggest they're chasing Brentford keeper David Raya as an alternative to current number one Aaron Ramsdale.

A knee injury to forward Jesus in pre-season, which required surgery, has also come as a "big blow" - with Arteta hinting at further signings after the development.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

"Unfortunately, he had a little procedure this morning," Arteta said a few days ago.

"He's had some discomfort in his knee that caused him some issues so they had to go in. It's not something major but he's going to be out for a few weeks.

"It's a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially with the way he played against Barcelona."

On potential new signings, the Arsenal head coach also dropped a hint to the media.

"We’re in the process," explained Arteta.

"We’re working on a few things. We have to make a few decisions. We’re very happy with the squad we have, that’s for sure. We want a healthy competition in the squad, and we’re working on that."

After Jesus' injury, there have been reports of Arsenal targeting a new striker, and TEAMtalk has some interesting news in this regard.

According to their information, Edu and co have entered the race for Wahi, who's just come off the back of a fine scoring season for Montpellier in Ligue 1.

Arsenal are listed as one of the sides to have enquired over signing the 20-year-old, with West Ham and Fulham also making approaches.

Their interest does come following Jesus' surgery, but they'll have to spend, as Montpellier value their star at around £34.5 million.

How good is Elye Wahi?

The promising young attacker bagged a brilliant 19 goals and five assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last term, earning praise from members of the media as a result.

Journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos has called Wahi a "real beast" of a forward, whilst also backing the forward to "definitely explode" in future.

Ramos wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"If he manages to polish the definition, we are facing a striker who is going to exceed ten goals per season. A real beast in space that, in addition, associatively also leaves interesting things. It should definitely explode."

Meanwhile, former Suresnes club president Pierre Ville told GOAL that he saw Wahi's potential from a very early age.

"He was two or three years ahead of his peers in terms of what he could do," explains Pierre Ville,

"He quickly outclassed them. During a tournament that we hosted, I saw him score a volley with the ball falling vertically out of the sky, like watching [Zinedine] Zidane in the 2002 Champions League final, but the boy was just 11 years old!"