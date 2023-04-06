Arsenal are in constant contact with the agents of Everton star Amadou Onana ahead of a summer move, according to reports.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are reportedly planning for life next season amid manager Mikel Arteta's quest to seal a first Premier League title for his side in nearly 20 years. Arsenal are currently in pole position to end their league title drought, sitting eight points clear of champions Man City, although the Blues have a game in hand.

It is believed that Edu, Arsenal's sporting director and transfer chief, could be working on ways to strengthen Arteta's options ahead of a potential title defence next season. Indeed, it has been reported in recent days that the north Londoners have their eyes on a central midfield signing.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke, for example, wrote earlier this week that Edu and co are willing to pay north of £100 million to sign West Ham star and England international Declan Rice. However, he isn't their only target, with both Moises Caicedo and Barcelona man Raphinha also attracting interest. Even forward signings aren't ruled out as Arsenal are talking to the representatives of Brazil international Vitor Roque.

Now., as per Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad, it appears Arsenal are also taking a firm interest in signing Onana from Everton. The website claims Arteta's side are in 'constant contact' with the agents of Onana as they speak to his representatives over a possible transfer.

The £100,000-per-week midfielder, according to this report, is '99 per cent' certain to leave Goodison Park this summer - even if Sean Dyche's men stay in the top flight. Onana himself apparently 'feels ready for a step higher' as both Arsenal and Chelsea target the player.

What could Onana bring to Arsenal?

The 21-year-old is one of Dyche's most selected players in terms of league minutes and also ranks among Everton's top eight best-performers by average match rating, according to WhoScored.

Onana has also registered their fourth-highest rate of successful tackles per 90 domestically whilst also ranking in their top five for interceptions (WhoScored).

The 6 foot 4 ace has been called a 'really exciting' player by former Toffees and Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez - a potentially accurate statement given he is commanding a near-£61 million price tag at such a young age.

Members of the media even heaped praise on Onana for a 'superb' display against Arsenal back in February and it is not hard to see why he has earned attention from the Gunners.